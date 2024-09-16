"Shock" as football star Gary Neville joins The Reytons for UK tour following "injury"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Football ace Gary Neville has been unveiled as a new member of South Yorkshire indie band The Reytons following an “injury” to a band member ahead of the group’s UK tour.

Described as “a shock move,” the Reytons said: “Following an apparent injury to bassist Lee Holland, the band have announced the former Manchester United and England defender as the temporary replacement on Monday, alongside a host of huge live shows across the UK and Ireland.”

The spokesperson added: “Off the back of their 2023 number one album ‘What’s Rock and Roll?, 2024 has already been a whirlwind of a year for the South Yorkshire four piece - made up of Jonny Yerrell, Joe O’Brien, Lee Holland (Gary Neville replacing) and Jamie Todd - , narrowly missing out on top spot with their latest album Ballad of a Bystander in January, before delivering a stratospheric 20,000 strong sold out headline show in Rotherham’s Clifton Park.”

But all may not be as it seems when it comes to Neville joining the band...

Footballler Gary Neville has reportedly been drafted into the line-up of The Reytons....or has he?

The band are now back with a vengeance to take their adrenaline-fuelled, energy-laden live show across the length and breadth of the UK with major stops at the newly reopened O2 Academy Brixton in London and Manchester’s Aviva Studios, both capable of 5,000 capacity crowds a piece, among other regular stops in UK major cities.

The tour also branches out for a rare visit to Ireland, with special shows announced for Dublin and Belfast.

With expectations of high demand, the band are offering exclusive pre-sale to all who pre-order their latest live album, chronicling the momentous Rotherham show in July.

Tour dates: Fri 7 Feb 2025 London O2 Academy Brixton Sat 8 Feb 2025 Bournemouth O2 Academy Fri 14 Feb 2025 Birmingham O2 Academy Sat 15 Feb 2025 Blackpool Blackpool Tower Sat 22 Feb 2025 Newcastle O2 City Hall Fri 28 Feb 2025 Dublin Academy Sat 1 Mar 2025 Belfast Limelight Sat 8 Mar 2025 Manchester Aviva Studios Sat 19 Jul 2025 Glasgow SWG3 GalvanisersYard

In a cheeky footnote announcing the tour dates, a spokesperson said: “Gary Neville may or may not be actually joining The Reytons.”