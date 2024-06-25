Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local company Trojan Events launches its first ever series of summer festivals, starting with Rockfest on July 6, 2024.

Trojan Events’ summer festivals are bringing world famous tunes to Foxthorpe Farm, Crowle throughout summer 2024 thanks to top tier tribute acts.

Headliners of RockFest 2024 include AC/DC UK, Motley Crude, Shef Leppard, Snog - the Kiss Tribute, Poizon and Ghost UK, alongside a selection of local singers and bands.

These bands have performed thousands of shows from all across the UK to some on a global scale.

Series of summer festivals launching for fans of rock, indie, pop and Ibiza music.

Alongside these incredible acts, festival goers can enjoy a fully licensed bar and food from an array of local vendors, serving: kebabs, pizza, chicken, and more.

For those looking to attend the events from further afield, camping is available from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning for Saturday’s event. Additionally, local Airbnbs and hotels are ready to welcome attendees seeking alternative lodging arrangements.

Father and son duo behind the festival, Jason and Cole, explain how their passion for live music has driven them to dive into the festival industry: “Since acquiring the land and building Foxthorpe Farm in 2015, the idea of organising festivals has been a huge aspiration. We have a massive love for live music and a genuine enthusiasm for festivals. We always envisioned not only fulfilling a personal passion, but also contributing to the economic wellbeing of our amazing community.

How the event will boost the local community

Family owned business Foxthorpe Farm, the team behind Trojan Events, explain the impact they hope the events will have on the local community: “Looking forward, our plan is to organise a variety of different festivals to cater for all groups, including family-friends, all-day events that offer affordable but memorable experiences for families.

“Having been a resident of Crowle for the past decade, where my eldest son has grown up and my youngest has spent his entire life, we hold a lovely connection to the area. We truly believe that these festivals can serve as a catalyst bringing revenue to local small and independent businesses.

"This has the potential to bring an extra 20,000 people to the local community throughout the summer, which can provide a significant boost to local shops, hotels, Airbnb and transport services! We’ll be proud to see this ripple of positivity throughout the community, benefitting various different people and businesses.”

Rockfest will be followed up by three more festivals over the summer period, including:

Sunset Groove: Experience the ultimate Ibiza festival right here in Crowle at Sunset Groove on the 17th of August 2024. Featuring TOP DJs, such as Grant Nelson, Herd & Fitz with Abigail Bailey’s newest hit: “I just can’t get enough” - which is due to be re-mixed & released Friday 14th June and is tipped for huge chart success.

Summer Hits: Get ready to groove as pop music royalty grace the stage, igniting the summer vibes with sensational tribute acts of stars including Michael Jackson, Robbie Williams, Pink, and Taylor Swift!

Sonic Wave: Dive into the electrifying atmosphere as festival enthusiasts revel in iconic indie tributes to legends like Oasis, Killers, Brian Adams, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Foo Fighters, and Queen.