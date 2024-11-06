Scottish folk sensation bringing show packed with dynamic energy to South Yorkshire

Folk sensation Siobhan Miller is set to take her critically acclaimed sound on the road for her first-ever full band tour, bringing the dynamic energy of her renowned festival performances to intimate venues across the UK.

Having captivated audiences at iconic venues such as Glasgow’s Barrowlands, Tønder Festival, and the Cambridge Folk Festival, Siobhan and her five-piece band are renowned for their freewheeling, feel-good folk.

Now, fans have a rare opportunity to witness Miller’s festival-level performances in an intimate indoor setting.

With a career spanning five critically acclaimed albums, Miller will be joined by some of Scotland’s most sought-after musicians, including guitarist Innes White, award-winning fiddler Charlie Stewart, drummer Louis Abbott (Admiral Fallow, Kris Drever), pianist Tom Gibbs, and bassist Euan Burton.

There will be music from Siobhan’s 2022 album Bloom which continues to enchant audiences with its timeless melodies, featuring standout tracks like I’m a Rover and Queen of Argyll.

Additionally, Miller’s much-loved version of The Ramblin’ Rover from her 2017 album Strata, has amassed over 10 million streams globally and remains a fan favourite during live performances.

A staple of the Glasgow Celtic Connections festival, Miller has shared the stage with legendary artists as part of Transatlantic Sessions and has even acted as musical director for major festival projects. Her solo career boasts an impressive four BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards and a prestigious BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Traditional Track.

This tour is a rare opportunity to see Siobhan Miller and her band in full flight, showcasing the breadth of her discography in a captivating live setting.

The setlist will draw from her five albums, including Bloom, and provide an unforgettable musical experience for long-time fans and new listeners alike.

Tickets: www.siobhanmiller.com

UK Tour Dates:

6 Nov - Brewery Arts, Kendal, UK

13 Nov - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK

14 Nov - Kings Place, London, UK

15 Nov - Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

16 Nov - Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield, UK

17 Nov - Anarchy Brew Co, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

18 Nov - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

5 Dec - The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, UK

6 Dec - Liquid Room, Edinburgh, UK

14 Dec - Tolbooth, Stirling, UK

15 Dec - Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, UK