'Scariest Job in the World' now taking applicants - here's how to apply

Known for revealing the deepest and darkest secrets from each city’s history through interactive live shows and hysterically horrible characters, The Dungeons’ favourite time of the year is approaching, with October marking the start of its gruesome Halloween shows.

However, to ensure the spooky sites are still on top of their ghastly game, The Dungeons is looking to recruit an official scare-tester, to guarantee all its shows across the country are as eerily exciting as possible.

The official scare-tester will be put through their paces at each attraction, experiencing the spooky Halloween shows in all their gory glory.

Could you be the next Grim Reaper? Photo: Anthony Devlin

Most Popular

At The Edinburgh Dungeon, the unlucky employee will be invited to the Dinner of the Dead. Entering the Graveyard on All Hallows Eve, guests are summoned to the traditional Celtic harvest feast, where an empty place has been laid to welcome back lost loved ones, as the line between living and dead is at its thinnest on this day. Calling forth all lost spirits, visitors must be careful as it’s not just friends who can join the feast – darker forces are at play.

50 Berkley Square is the setting for The London Dungeon’s Halloween horror, as guests enter the attic within the building that is renowned as the most haunted house in the capital. Enduring terrifying tales of blood-curdling murders, hauntings and men turned mad, will our new scare-tester make it out sane?

In The York Dungeon, the year is 1872 and one of the most acclaimed mediums is present - Madame Card. Guests (and our scare-tester) are invited to participate in one of her sought-after séance shows where dark spirits are set to be conjured. Clear your minds, focus, join hands and whatever you do, don’t break the circle!

At The Blackpool Dungeon, Halloween has attracted a new creature to the Lancashire coast – the Grim Reaper! Summoned by those who wish to cheat death, the word on the streets is that YOU assisted, do you dare defy the angel of death? The dedicated scare-tester must be prepared to come face to face with the owner of death itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn Angel, General Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “The Dungeons are the Home of Halloween and this year we really have gone all out. Our Halloween shows are steeped in local history – bringing the spookiest and most ominous tales of our towns and cities to life.

“This year we are setting a challenge for one of our (unluckiest) Dungeon fans to visit and experience our scariest Dungeon Halloween shows ever.

“We are happy to help the successful applicant visit each Dungeon during October but even our most seasoned Dungeon dwellers may falter, we would like our scare-tester to show us they are brave enough to make it through all four Dungeons.

“We recommend only the most courageous peasants apply - it’s not named ‘the scariest job in the world’ for nothing!”

Advertisement Hide Ad