Sam Fender announces his biggest ever tour with string of UK arena dates
Sam Fender has announced details of his biggest ever tour with a string of UK arena dates for 2022.
The nine shows, Sam and his band’s biggest to date, kick off at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 20 March, and ends with a homecoming show at Utilita Arena, Newcastle on 5 April.
The run includes a night at the SSE Wembley Arena on 1 April. Sam will also play a summer open air show at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on 6 July.
Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am Wednesday 13 October.
For early access, pre-order the new album before 5pm Tuesday 12 October. Tickets are on general sale from 9am on 15 October.
The remainder of Sam and his band’s long since sold out rescheduled shows will conclude this November, with two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace, and shows in Glasgow, Cardiff, Leeds, and Newcastle.
His return to the live arena this summer has been explosive, seeing Sam play to hundreds of thousands of fans on festival stages and at his rescheduled headline dates right across the UK.
Sam releases his eagerly anticipated and already acclaimed second album, Seventeen Going Under, tomorrow, Friday 8 October.
The 27-year-old began his career as an actor and was later signed as a singer and released several singles independently, being named one of the BBC's Sound of 2018.
He won the Critics' Choice Award at the 2019 Brit Awards and released his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, in September 2019, entering the charts at number one.
Sam Fender Live:2021:25th October – Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT26th October – Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT18th November – Newcastle Arena SOLD OUT20th November – Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT21st November – Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT24th November – Leeds Arena SOLD OUT25th November – Cardiff Arena SOLD OUT2022:20th March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham21st March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool24th March - 3Arena, Dublin26th March – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow27th March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham30th March - Brighton Centre1st April – SSE Arena Wembley, London5th April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle6th July – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester