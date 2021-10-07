Sam Fender announces his biggest ever tour with string of UK arena dates

The nine shows, Sam and his band’s biggest to date, kick off at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 20 March, and ends with a homecoming show at Utilita Arena, Newcastle on 5 April.

The run includes a night at the SSE Wembley Arena on 1 April. Sam will also play a summer open air show at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on 6 July.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am Wednesday 13 October.

Sam Fender is heading out on a UK arena tour.

For early access, pre-order the new album before 5pm Tuesday 12 October. Tickets are on general sale from 9am on 15 October.

The remainder of Sam and his band’s long since sold out rescheduled shows will conclude this November, with two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace, and shows in Glasgow, Cardiff, Leeds, and Newcastle.

His return to the live arena this summer has been explosive, seeing Sam play to hundreds of thousands of fans on festival stages and at his rescheduled headline dates right across the UK.

Sam releases his eagerly anticipated and already acclaimed second album, Seventeen Going Under, tomorrow, Friday 8 October.

The 27-year-old began his career as an actor and was later signed as a singer and released several singles independently, being named one of the BBC's Sound of 2018.

He won the Critics' Choice Award at the 2019 Brit Awards and released his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, in September 2019, entering the charts at number one.