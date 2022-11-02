Ryan Adams will be on stage at York Barbican on April 14, 2023

The multi-Grammy nominated, singer-songwriter, will play an intimate eight-date solo tour, appearing at York Barbican on April 14, 2023.

The concerts will feature Ryan, his guitars and a piano in an acoustic tour-de-force – playing songs across his awe-inspiring catalogue. During Spring 2022’s East-Coast US run he performed a stunning 168 songs over five nights in shows that averaged two hours and forty minutes.

Alone on the stage, the shows will be an intimate showcase of Ryan’s life-long dedication to song-writing in which his abilities are highly adored by artistic peers and cherished fans alike. Bewitching vocals and captivating guitar playing-combined with a new setlist at each show - ensure that the performances will be truly unique and unmissable occasions to all of those who appreciate the craft and performance of Adams’ unique soulfulness.

In the Spring of 2022 Ryan completed a prestigious run of East Coast US followed by an emphatic sold-out Los Angeles show in July. Ryan has since concluded the first leg of his North American solo tour this Autumn – playing sold out shows at Atlanta, GA’s Tabernacle Theater and the Thomas Wolfe Theater in Asheville, NC. The North American tour continues with 18 more shows across November and December – beginning with a sold-out ACL Live – the prestigious concert hall in Austin, TX.

“Word of mouth from the first leg of the tour was so good that promoters came to us,” explained Adams’ Manager, Richard Jones. “Ryan hasn’t toured since 2019 and there seems to be a voracious appetite to see him perform live.” The tour was conceived and orchestrated by Jones and Mike Hayes, Adams’ agent at APA.

Tickets will be offered to Adams’ fan base first, and what is left will be made available to the general public on Friday November 4th. Tickets will be available via the following link: https://ryanadams.ffm.to/tour.OPR

In addition to touring prep, Adams has sensationally released four studio albums so far this in 2022, under his own label PAX-AM Recordings label: Chris - a tribute to his late brother, Romeo & Juliet - another double albumfollowing shortly, FM – a more traditional rock-and-roll record and Devolver – an album Ryan gave away for free,dedicated to his fans to mark their contribution and commitment to mark his one year of sobriety. Music legend Don Was recorded his Carnegie Hall concert in May for later release.

Ryan Adams has released 22 albums, as well as three studio albums as a former member of rock/alt-country band Whiskeytown.

In 2000, Adams left Whiskeytown and released his debut solo album, Heartbreaker, to critical acclaim. The album was nominated for the Shortlist Music Prize. The following year, his profile increased with the release of the UK certified-gold Gold, which included the single, "New York, New York".

In addition to his own material, Adams has also produced albums for Willie Nelson, Jesse Malin, Jenny Lewis, and Fall Out Boy, and has collaborated with Counting Crows, Weezer, Norah Jones, America, Minnie Driver and many more.

Tickets will be on sale from November 4, 2022, visit yorkbarbican.co.uk website.