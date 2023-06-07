Rock N Roll Circus to present Sheffield’s iconic Gatecrasher for a classic all-dayer

From humble beginnings to a world-conquering global club brand, Gatecrasher has continued to push boundaries and dominate dance music since 1993 and is set to join forces with Rock N Roll Circus for an epic ‘Gatecrasher Classical’ all day party on Sunday 3rd September.

Building on previous classical events, plans for this one off all-day party will see legendary Gatecrasher DJs performing alongside a full orchestra, featuring some of the most iconic dance tracks as you’ve never heard them before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What started off as an ad-hoc club night became a brand so big it spawned 26 albums, played sold out venues around the world and hosted a millennium party that saw 25,000 ravers descend on Sheffield to welcome in the noughties.

The classic Gatecrasher set to return

Most Popular

Speaking ahead of today's announcement, a spokesperson for Rock N Roll Circus added: “Gatecrasher was at the zenith of clubbing culture in this country for so many years and we're proud to be able to bring it back for this one-off, all-day spectacular in its spiritual home of Sheffield.

“The millennium party it hosted 23 years ago is the stuff of legend, and we couldn't think of a better way to conclude our first Rock N Roll Circus in the city with an all-out Gatecrasher party featuring all of the DJs that helped propel its brand onto the international stage.”

Gatecrasher put up Tensile one, the world's largest portable structure of its kind at the time – where people bagged tickets to dance to DJ sets from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Sasha, Judge Jules, Paul Van Dyk and Tall Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2000GC, as the event was called, featured a stage area incorporating two DJ platforms raised 20ft in the air, linked by a suspension bridge. State-of-the-art plasma screens were used in the tent-like structure and the organisers wanted a 'rock'n'roll circus' atmosphere, making its return a perfect fit for this year's Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield.

Rock N Roll Circus combines the best in musical talent with the weird and wonderful world of the circus. Alongside the music, guests will also be entertained by breath-taking performances from resident aerialists, stilt walkers, fortune tellers and much more.

There will also be a distinct family friendly element to this event complete with circus workshops, family activities and fun for the kids - details of which will all be announced soon.

Rock N Roll Circus 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Don Valley Bowl across three days from the 1st to the 3rd of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day one will see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds headline the big top, alongside Happy Mondays, The Cribs, The Joy Formidable and Somebody's Child. Day two will be headlined by Yorkshire’s finest Self Esteem, with Confidence Man, Bimini, Arctic Numpties, and many more also taking to the stage and the Sunday will close with a bang featuring Gatecrasher DJs and Gatecrasher Classical.

The full DJ line up will be announced soon. This is an all-day event starting at 2pm and closing at 10.30 pm.

Early bird tickets for Gatecrasher at Rock N Roll Circus will go on sale this Friday 9th June from 10am priced at £30.00 plus booking fees.

Tickets options for all events can be found here: linktr.ee/rnrcircus