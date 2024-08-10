Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rock icons the Manic Street Preachers are gearing up for a huge outdoor summer show as part of a four day feast of entertainment.

The Welsh trio will top the bill at Trentham Live, a series of concerts which get underway at the Staffordshire on August 15.

The band, best known for hits such as A Design For Life, If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next and Motorcycle Emptiness will take to the stage on August 17.

One of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales, they formed in Blackwood in 1986 and have gone on to release 14 studio album.

Manic Street Preachers will be performing at Trentham Live.

They have headlined countless festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading and Leeds, have won eleven NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four Brit Awards and were also nominated for the Mercury Prize and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Their first album ‘Generation Terrorists,’ released in February 1992, was a hugely ambitious debut, establishing them as unique artists, combining classic rock riffs with the attitude of pop and punk and lyrically setting themselves head and shoulders above their contemporaries.

Throughout the years they have collected fans from all over the world, maturing and changing musically whilst always keeping the classic Manics sound.

At their live shows, early tracks such as ‘You Love Us’ and ‘Motorcycle Emptiness’ comfortably sit alongside huge chart hits such as the No. 1 single ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’; other singles ‘You Stole The Sun From My Heart’ and ‘Design For Life’ mosh alongside newer songs such as ‘Orwellian’ and ‘The Secret He Had Missed’, both taken from their most recent album ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’ which reached No. 1 in the UK Album Charts in September 2021.

Having played at Trentham back in September 1998, it will be a welcome return for both the band and thousands of fans.

The show will see support from Public Service Broadcasting and The Anchoress.

Based in London, the pseudonymous group Public Service Broadcasting were founded in 2009 with the aim of “teaching the lessons of the past through the music of the future”.

The often corduroy-clad four-piece are comprised of J. Willgoose, Esq. on guitar and other string instruments; Wrigglesworth on drums, piano and electronica; and JF Abraham on bass guitar, flugelhorn and vibraslap, with visual artist guru Mr B in charge of set design.

PSB’s debut album Inform-Educate-Entertain came out in 2013 and used archive material from the British Film Institute, StudioCanal and American public information.

The band created its array of tracks by underpinning video clips with drums, banjo, guitar and electronics, resulting in audio-portals to the Battle of Britain, the conquest of Everest, steam trains and much more.

Welsh multi-instrumentalist and producer Catherine Anne Davies is The Anchoress.Her albums, ‘Confessions of A Romance Novelist’ and ‘The Art of Losing’ were released on Kscope to widespread critical acclaim and named amongst The Sunday Times and Guardian critics’ Albums of the Year, HMV’s Welsh Album of the Year, Best Newcomer at the PROG awards, and two nominations for the Welsh Music Prize.

Trentham Live takes place between August 15 and 18 which promises four amazing shows in one amazing setting.

Thursday 15 August – Deacon Blue supported by Lightning Seeds and Hue and Cry

Friday 16 August – Jess Glynne supported by Sam Tompkins and special guest Nathan Dawe

Saturday 17 August – Manic Street Preachers supported by Public Service Broadcasting and The Anchoress

Sunday 18 August – Busted supported by Soap and Dadi Freyr.

Tickets are available HERE