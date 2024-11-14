Robbie Williams confirmed as first headliner for inaugural summer festival - here's when and where to get tickets.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poised to be the North East's largest-ever outdoor music event, Come Together Festival has unveiled the first phase of its huge lineup, with Robbie Williams heading to Newcastle in what is the first of a series of major announcements.

Taking place from 4th to 8th June 2024 at Newcastle's iconic Town Moor, traditional home to the long-standing Hoppings Funfair, Come Together Festival is set to attract a range of music enthusiasts with the lineup spanning rock, pop, and indie favourites.

A wide range of ticket pricing options makes world-class music accessible to everyone, ensuring that fans can find an option to suit their budget while still enjoying an unforgettable festival atmosphere.

Robbie Williams takes centre stage on Wednesday 4th June, joined by an amazing lineup of supporting acts. The last time Robbie was in town was in 2014, where he performed to a sell-out crowd at the then Metro Radio Arena and fans will no doubt not want to miss this chance to see their idol along with thousands of other revellers.

Indie-rock icons Kaiser Chiefs will be part of Robbie’s lineup, adding their infectious energy and chart-topping singles to the event.

Also performing on this date is South Tyneside’s very own Perrie (Little Mix) and rising star Andrew Cushin, a Newcastle native. The full lineup on Robbie Williams’ date includes acclaimed artists such as Lottery Winners, Nell Mescal, and Guy Sebastian. Additional performances from emerging talents Deco, Sonny Tennet, Charlie Floyd, and Harriet Rose round off the bill, guaranteeing a vibrant and diverse evening for attendees.

Alongside the incredible music, festivalgoers can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere with local food vendors, immersive art installations, and a strong focus on celebrating the rich culture and community of Newcastle. With attendance capacity reaching 45,000 per day, Come Together Festival will transform the Town Moor into a lively hub of music, art, and local pride.

Toby Leighton-Pope, Managing Director of TEG Europe, commented, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce Robbie Williams as our first headliner for the Come Together Festival. Bringing such an iconic artist to Newcastle underscores our commitment to delivering a world-class festival experience that’s accessible and unforgettable.”

A spokesperson for the Freemen of Newcastle added: "Securing global superstar Robbie Williams to headline is huge for the North East, putting our Region firmly on the international music map. With a shared vision to make Come Together Festival an annual highlight on the Town Moor, we can’t wait to welcome and entertain audiences from across the UK with world-class music. We’re also beyond excited about the cultural and economic boost this will bring. Our anticipation is huge.”

Robbie Williams, celebrated for hits like "Angels," "Rock DJ," and "Let Me Entertain You," has enjoyed a prolific career spanning over three decades. He first rose to fame as a member of the pop group Take That from 1990 to 1995, launching a solo career in 1996.

His debut studio album, Life thru a Lens, was released in 1997 and included his best-selling single "Angels".

Robbie has sold a staggering 85 million albums around the world, has four UK Number one albums (the most for any solo artist); seven number one singles; the most concert tickets sold in a day (1.6 million on November 19, 2005) and had a record-breaking three nights at Knebworth to 375,000 people in 2003.

In November 2023, came Joe Pearlman’s four-part Netflix documentary series, ‘Robbie Williams’. Characteristically, this was no comfy cosmetic stroll through sun-dappled career highlights. Instead, it allowed Robbie to dig deep into the complexities of some of the challenges and traumas that have often existed alongside the triumphs.

In recent news, Williams is set to release a biopic titled Better Man, directed by the legendary Greatest Showman producer Michael Gracey, which will chronicle his life and career. In a classic Robbie-esque twist, and performed by Jonno Davies, Williams will be portrayed as a monkey and is poised to smash many records at the box office.

TEG Europe is a leading promoter of live events, delivering over 2,000 concerts a year from intimate club shows to large-scale stadium tours across the continent. They have an impressive roster of artists, including Noel Gallagher, Brian Adams, Busted, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Girls Aloud, 50 Cent and McFly.

TEG Europe is part of TEG, a global live entertainment, ticketing, and digital company that brings thousands of events to fans annually, sells 30 million tickets at world-renowned venues, and welcomes two million fans to its own venues. With over 30 brands in 40 countries across six continents, TEG sits at the heart of the live entertainment experience worldwide.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday 20th November from 9 am. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/ComeTogetherFestSignUp

General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday 22nd November from 9 am. Stay updated on all festival news by visiting cometogetherfestival.co.uk.