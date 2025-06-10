Would Kylie’s recent smash hit Padam Padam have been quite as successful if it had been sung by Rita Ora? That’s the question being asked by Ora herself, after admitting she nearly sang it.

The 2023 track, penned by Lostboy, was initially considered for Rita Ora before it ultimately became Kylie Minogue's much-lauded comeback hit. Despite this, the 34-year-old singer has expressed no ill will about not recording the song.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the British singer revealed that there were no hard feelings that the Australian pop icon ended up performing the song instead: “I've always grown up with this saying, 'What's for you won't pass you'. And that's always how I've lived my life. And it's Kylie Minogue - she's the queen of the world, in my opinion. So, of course, Kylie's going to get it and kill it and do a great job.

“And in the pop industry, that happens every day to a lot of big artists - you just don't know about it."

But Rita Ora isn’t the only musician who either turned down, or was passed over, a song that went on to become a smash hit for another pop culture icon. Check out 13 of the near hits that could have occurred if the butterfly effect had been different.

1 . Baby One More Time (Britney Spears) This iconic track was famously offered to R&B group TLC and Swedish singer Robyn. TLC reportedly passed on it because they felt it didn't fit their image, and Robyn wasn't ready to release it. Instead, it went to Britney Spears and launched her into superstardom, reaching number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, and topping the charts in the UK, Canada, Australia, and many other countries globally. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Call Me Maybe (Carly Rae Jepsen) This incredibly catchy pop anthem was reportedly offered to Selena Gomez and even Justin Bieber (before he championed Jepsen's version) who both passed on it. It then became a massive breakthrough hit for Carly Rae Jepsen, spending 9 consecutive weeks at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and topping the charts in the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and numerous other countries worldwide. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Don't Cha (The Pussycat Dolls ft. Busta Rhymes) This catchy track was reportedly offered to socialite Paris Hilton and the British girl group Sugababes before it became a breakout hit for The Pussycat Dolls. Don't Cha was a huge international success, peaking at number 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topping the charts in 15 countries, including the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and Ireland. | Getty Images Photo Sales