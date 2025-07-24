Rising Doncaster singer-songwriter to stage free Yorkshire gig

A Doncaster singer-songwriter who has just announced his second European tour is to play a free Yorkshire homecoming gig for fans later this month.

Former busker ADMT has been signed to play in Trinity Leeds on 31 July to launch a new summer Thursday night busker spot for diners, The Trinity Kitchen Sessions.

ADMT, real name Adam Taylor, is music hot property right now having just released a single ‘Come Along’ with new label BMG Records – and his just-announced 18-leg European tour starts on 12 October in Oxford before heading to Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg in November.

He’ll be performing at Stylus in Leeds on 24 October but this month fans can get an exclusive preview with a free private Trinity Kitchen Sessions show – to be in with a chance of securing one of 350 free tickets fans must register on the Trinity Leeds PLUS+ page www.trinityleeds.com/en/win-vip-tickets-to-see-ADMT

There will be a special VIP prize for 20 winners who, along with a guest, will experience a meet-and-greet session with ADMT, alongside free food from Trinity Kitchen.

ADMT said: “As someone who started their music career as a busker, I’m all for supporting artists who are starting their journey.

"Busking is a slog, so this is a great initiative giving artists a stage and environment where they can shine, and I’m delighted to be able support the launch.”

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re proud to have supported the busking community in the city over many years – from our ‘Busk Stop’ initiative three years ago, to our new Trinity Kitchen.

“We’ve got some great artists lined up on Thursdays during the summer showcasing some of the best busking talent in the region and we’re absolutely thrilled that ADMT is kicking it all off.”

Trinity Kitchen Sessions launches on 31 July and will run every Thursday 6-8pm throughout August – performances in August are free and no tickets are required for entry; fans wishing to attend the free ADMT launch must register for the chance of a free ticket by 12 noon on Friday 25 July www.trinityleeds.com/en/win-vip-tickets-to-see-ADMT