Rising Doncaster singer-songwriter ADMT to perform free pop-up city centre gig

A rising Doncaster musical star is to perform a free pop-up in his home city.

Former busker ADMT will be appearing at Clock Corner from 2pm on August 16.

ADMT, real name Adam Taylor, is music hot property right now having just released a single ‘Come Along’ with new label BMG Records – and his just-announced 18-leg European tour starts on 12 October in Oxford before heading to Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg in November.

More details on ADMT available HERE