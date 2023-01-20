Rising Doncaster singer Skinny Pelembe reveals new single and South Yorkshire show

Skinny Pelembe has released ‘Oh Silly George’ and will play shows in London and Sheffield to promote the new track.

Excited to release the new single, it follows on from Like A Heart Won’t Beat released at the close of 2022 via Partisan Records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oh, Silly George is described as “a series of disorienting snapshots of the eternal stranger, accentuated by an arresting, Afrobeat-meets-8-bit riff, drawing influence from a record collection including everything from hip-hop to country with every beat between."

Skinny Pelembe has released a new single and announced a South Yorkshire date.

Most Popular

It adds: “A fascinating, moreish glimpse into the world of a complex and brilliant artist whose story is just being written.”

The song is accompanied by a collage-style video, directed by Skinny Pelembe himself, and created, edited and produced by Shea McChrystal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the track, Skinny Pelembe said: "Just a few snapshots of those "strangers" that we know.

"Whether on home soil or in motion, always the eternal stranger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone asked me if George is England.

"He wasn't when I wrote it, but it's a cool idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyway, I'm not here to spoon feed you the meanings of all this, do some of the graft yourself.

"Lots of trying to make me and Malcolm sound sampled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"F****** 1, and 2 beat chops on the drums and guitar. An extremely considered but ramshackle groove. I was hearing early Macca, but Malc reckons the synths sound more like Wham! That might be a bad thing, but sometimes bad feels good."

He will play his first live show of 2023 at The Social, London on 25 January, followed by a show at Sheffield’s Yellow Arch Studios on 2 February as a part of Independent Venue Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He released his debut album, Dreaming Is Dead Now, in 2019 to widespread acclaim. A second album is due later this year, with further details to be announced imminently.

Born in Johannesburg and raised in Doncaster, last summer he performed at Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer-songwriter and musician was hand-picked to perform at the 10-day series of concerts by the 80s musical icon, known for her striking visual style and chart hits such as Slave To The Rhythm and Pull Up To The Bumper.