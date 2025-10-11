We’re in the final quarter of the financial year for businesses around the world, as September means the completion of what is referred to as Q3.

While the last three months (July - September) is a period that takes into account the peak of the summer festival season and the release of new material to build momentum before the end of the year, this final quarter (Q4) is a pivotal moment for the music industry.

It includes the holiday shopping season, regarded as one of the biggest times to drive album sales, merchandise, and licensed music-related gifts as fans look for the perfect presents for loved ones - and one final push before the end of the financial year.

It also means speculation as to who has “made bank,” for lack of a (much) better term, before the annual Forbes and Sunday Times lists are revealed in the new year (usually May in the case of the Sunday Times, and around March and April for Forbes), accounting for who are the richest people in the world. So, from the world of music, who is topping those lists?

We’ve taken a look at both the most recent Sunday Times Rich List and combined that with the current Forbes Real Time Billionaires list to find out who, currently and based on that information, are the richest music industry figures in 2025.

In the case of those that appeared in the Forbes list, we’ve gone to the added measure of converting those figures from USD to GBP at the current exchange rate - so as ever, treat these as an estimate rather than the gospel at this time of the year.

Here are the 13 figures who topped those lists - and their staggering net worth.

1 . Ye - £310m (approx.) Ye's journey on the rich lists has been a rollercoaster. While he was once a billionaire, his current net worth is widely reported to be around £310m, a figure that has fluctuated due to various business controversies. While his music career is the foundation of his fame—he has sold over 160 million records and his music catalogue is valued at tens of millions—the majority of his wealth came from his highly successful Yeezy sneaker brand. However, after losing lucrative partnerships with major brands, his fortune dropped significantly. | ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Ed Sheeran - £370m As one of the younger entries on the list, Ed Sheeran's fortune has been amassed at incredible speed, a testament to the power of modern music success. His wealth is a direct result of his prolific songwriting and record-breaking tours. His Divide Tour became one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, filling stadiums worldwide and generating vast amounts of revenue. He also owns his own record label, Gingerbread Man Records, which gives him greater control over his earnings and a larger share of the profits. | Getty Images for Coachella

3 . Sir Mick Jagger - £440m Sir Mick Jagger's fortune is built on the enduring success of The Rolling Stones. As the band's frontman and a co-principal songwriter with Keith Richards, his income is derived from multiple streams. His legendary songwriting partnership has created a catalogue of hits that generate consistent royalties. The band are also one of the highest-grossing touring acts in history, with each tour bringing in hundreds of millions of pounds, while their iconic brand and logo continue to be licensed for merchandise, adding to their immense collective fortune. | Getty Images

4 . Keith Richards - £440m Keith Richards' fortune mirrors that of his bandmate, Sir Mick Jagger. His wealth is a direct result of his role as the co-principal songwriter and guitarist for The Rolling Stones. Their joint songwriting credits from a decades-long collaboration are a major source of their income, and he also benefits immensely from the band's colossal touring revenue. The Rolling Stones' consistent presence on the road, coupled with continuous catalogue sales and merchandise, ensures that Richards' distinct guitar style and enduring legacy have made him a crucial part of the band's financial success. | Getty Images