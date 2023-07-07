Review: The goth squad turned out to see legends The Cult and The Mission perform
Still some of the remaining goth squad showed us how to dance to The Mission and The Cult when they peformed at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
Infamous guitar rifts that mean you recognise the song even if you don’t remember the title.
Aging crowd, but stopped to say hi to a kid at the front who came with his folks.
Lots of middle aged rockers, plenty of T-shirts from an era of fantastic music.
The Damned, The Cure, The Cult had the speakers booming.
Lead vocalists Ian Astbury and Wayne Hussey have still got their voices.
And to quote Kerstin, my plus one, “just bloody brilliant!”