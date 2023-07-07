News you can trust since 1925
Review: The goth squad turned out to see legends The Cult and The Mission perform

Still some of the remaining goth squad showed us how to dance to The Mission and The Cult when they peformed at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Jul 2023, 05:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 08:36 BST

Infamous guitar rifts that mean you recognise the song even if you don’t remember the title.

Aging crowd, but stopped to say hi to a kid at the front who came with his folks.

Lots of middle aged rockers, plenty of T-shirts from an era of fantastic music.

The night that took us back to our teensThe night that took us back to our teens
    The Damned, The Cure, The Cult had the speakers booming.

    Lead vocalists Ian Astbury and Wayne Hussey have still got their voices.

    And to quote Kerstin, my plus one, “just bloody brilliant!”

    A night to reminisceA night to reminisce
    Such a stage presenceSuch a stage presence
    Crowd pleaserCrowd pleaser
    Unforgettable guitar riftsUnforgettable guitar rifts
    The crowd were loving itThe crowd were loving it
