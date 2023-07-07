Review: The goth squad turned out to see legends The Cult and The Mission perform

Infamous guitar rifts that mean you recognise the song even if you don’t remember the title.

Aging crowd, but stopped to say hi to a kid at the front who came with his folks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of middle aged rockers, plenty of T-shirts from an era of fantastic music.

The night that took us back to our teens

Most Popular

The Damned, The Cure, The Cult had the speakers booming.

Lead vocalists Ian Astbury and Wayne Hussey have still got their voices.

And to quote Kerstin, my plus one, “just bloody brilliant!”

A night to reminisce

Such a stage presence

Crowd pleaser

Unforgettable guitar rifts