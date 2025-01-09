Review: Rising Scots singer Dylan John Thomas brightens up winter's night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a dark December night in South Yorkshire, rising young singer songwriter Dylan John Thomas delivered a winter warmer of a set with a sparkling sold out show.

The Glasgow-based musician lit up a sold out Leadmill with a show packed with catchy tunes, singlalongs – and some frenetic scenes.

But first came another Glasgow local in the shape of Murdo Mitchell, who started his music career busking on the streets of the Scottish city alongside the main act.

And it seems the two share a strong friendship which sa Dylan select him as a support for his headline tour.

Rising Scots singer songwriter Dylan John Thomas.

It’s fair to say Murdo prepared us well for what was to come.

He played many of his own catchy and new tunes including the likes of ‘Your Skin’, ‘One Glass’ and ‘June in July’.

But when he burst into his own rendition of Oasis classic ‘She’s Electric’ the whole crowd came alive and from then on it was bound to be a good night.

As the lights dimmed and Carnival de Paris played, this was the moment the crowd had been waiting for.

Out walked DJT with his band to chants of “ooooooo Dylan John Thomasssss” and “Dylan, Dylan.”

You’d think you were watching a game of footy.

Then he played the iconic ‘Jenna’ guitar riff and the crowd were instantly bouncing.

Most of us felt the energy and it wasn’t long for a moshpit to be formed in front of the stage.

And those scenes continued till the final minute of the night – and it was too enticing not to join in with the crowd.

Drenched in all sorts, but the spirits didn’t drop and we were loving it.

Dylan obviously knew that northern crowds never fail to impress and this wasn’t any different.

Even with Dylan’s slower songs the crowd could be heard singing along at all points of the night with ‘Wake Up Ma” being one to engage our emotions.

You could tell the song meant a lot to him. And seeing him on the piano for ‘What I Need’ showcased how he can do it all at such a young age.

Inspiring to all those who want to become musicians themselves, no matter what you have been through, Dylan shows us to go for your dreams – something which clearly resonates with his young fan base.

In-between ‘Wake Up Ma’ and ‘What I Need’ we heard some of his other great songs including ‘Rich Boy’, ‘Feel The Fire ‘ and ‘Up In The Air’ – three of my personal favourites.

‘Up in the Air’ led to lots of drinks either held In the air or thrown in the air - but it felt like the right moment to do so.

An encore then occurred - necessary for us to prepare for the final two songs.

One of which was ‘Fever,’ arguably Dylan’s biggest song from his album.

The perfect ending to the night and everyone’s remaining energy had been saved for this song. Very much well worth it.

Dylan shared plenty of gratitude to the Leadmill crowd for their engagement and for turning up, and that was the end of things.

But for many, the buzzing feeling from the gig will have lasted for days – and you wish it never ended.

The Leadmill was the perfect venue for such a gig and we hope to see its legacy live on and for many more artists to be given the chance to perform a such an iconic Sheffield venue.

Nights such as the Dylan John Thomas one will be a long lasting memory for many.