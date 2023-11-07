Review: Indie rockers Inhaler breathe sparkle into a cold autumn night by the sea

Fans had been waiting outside Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom in anticipation since 3am on the day of the show, expecting what would be an extraordinary night of indie rock folklore.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irish indie rockers Inhaler have been touring since early this year, travelling across the Atlantic and back to promote their superb sophomore album Cuts and Bruises.

The band have remained pretty faithful to their supports on the tour and have seen the likes of Seb Lowe and Neon Waltz making several appearances and who really gave it all through their energetic performances for those early in attendance at the ballroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main event followed and as the four-man band strode onto the stage to roars and applause, they wasted no time in starting off the night with the modern classic and first single from their touring album "These Are The Days."

Most Popular

Inhaler rocked out on a cold autumnal night by the coast.

With a band made up of four main members from the Emerald Isle, the onstage performers included frontman Elijah Hewson on vocals and guitar, Josh Jenkinson on guitar, Bobby Keating on bass and backing vocals, Ryan McMahon on drums, and Louis Lambert on keyboards, who has been a touring member of the band since 2017.

"We Have To Move On" and "When It Breaks" followed, both major rock anthems that had the crowd moving and even forming circles of pandemonium that rocked the ballroom from side to side.

The setlist featured the band continuing from their previous album with "Totally" and "Who's Your Money On?", mellower by their standards, but still found in a stylised dreamy rock with bleak lyrics wrapped in a sonically powerful song of youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singalong staple "My King Will Be King" with an unforgivingly brutal but entertaining chorus to scream the lines to, saw frontman Elijah lend the vocals to the audience to chant back to the band.

As they were rounding off the set with a setlist filled to the brim of their greatest hits, the ballroom got to bear witness to the sincere and hopeful track "Love Will Get You There" followed by the energy driven tracks from their debut – and it saw them round out the initial set with "Cheer Up Baby" and "It Won't Always Be Like This".

An encore was due, and as the anticipation grew yet again in the crowd, the band returned to the stage.

Resuming with the heartbroken anthem "If You're Gonna Break My Heart," the valence-filled ballad was a perfect singalong to bring everyone back into the rhythm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just To Keep You Satisfied" followed, tonally similar to the previous track and rounded off what had been a true spectacle of an event.