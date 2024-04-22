Rapper Tinchy Stryder to join fellow I'm A Celeb JLS star at huge Doncaster concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The singer has been added to the line-up for the concert at the city’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park on August 31, alongside R&B boy band favourites JLS.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce that special guest Tinchy Stryder will be performing on the Wild Live stage the same night as Aston, Oritsé, Marvin, and JB at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musician, whose hits include two number ones – Number 1 and Never Leave You, has also enjoyed success with tracks such as Take Me Back, In My System and Spaceship.

Tinchy Stryder is coming to Doncaster later this year.

He appeared in the 14th series of the hit ITV show, with JLS star Marvin Humes appearing in the most recent edition of the series.

JLS first captured the public's attention in 2008 as contestants on the fifth series of the British talent show "The X Factor."

Their powerful performances and undeniable chemistry propelled them to the finals, where they finished as the runners-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite not winning the competition, JLS signed a record deal with Epic Records and embarked on a journey that would solidify their status as one of the UK's most beloved boybands, racking up hits with Beat Again, Everybody in Love and She Makes Me Wanna plus a string of other smashes.