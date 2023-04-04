News you can trust since 1925
Queen, Muse, David Bowie and more lined up for this year's Doncaster Fake Festival

Rock fans in Doncaster can look forward to a treat at this year’s Fake Festival in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

The popular all-day music feast will return to Sandall Park on 29 April and fans can look forward to performances from tribute bands to Queen, David Bowie and Muse.

If that wasn't enough, the bill will also include music from Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters and Blondie tribute acts as well as local music and entertainment.

A spokesman said: “We will, we will rock you!

The Fake Festival is returning to Sandall Park.The Fake Festival is returning to Sandall Park.
    “Oh yeah, your annual Fake Fest in Sandall Park is back – we can’t wait to get rocking with you guys!

    "It’s just the perfect time of year for blowing-out yer cobwebs, getting a groove on and belting out some quality tunes with your mates, hand in the air, other holding a pint!

    “This year’s line-up is superb – we know you’ll give our fake Freddie your all!”

    Tickets are on sale now and are available HERE

