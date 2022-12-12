Queen, Muse, David Bowie and more lined up for next year's Doncaster Fake Festival

The popular all-day music feast will return to Sandall Park on 29 April and fans can look forward to performances from tribute bands to Queen, David Bowie and Muse.

If that wasn't enough, the bill will also include music from Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters and Blondie tribute acts as well as local music and entertainment.

A spokesman said: “We will, we will rock you!

The Fake Festival is returning to Doncaster.

“Oh yeah, your annual Fake Fest in Sandall Park is back – we can’t wait to get rocking with you guys!

"It’s just the perfect time of year for blowing-out yer cobwebs, getting a groove on and belting out some quality tunes with your mates, hand in the air, other holding a pint!

“This year’s line-up is superb – we know you’ll give our fake Freddie your all!”