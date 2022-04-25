Popular singer Bob Fox to perform at The Roots Music Club in Doncaster

A mainstay on the British folk scene, Bob has worked with Stu Luckley, Tom McConville, as well as being part of the Celtic band The Rub, the short lived Vin Garbutt Band and The Hush with Jed Grimes.

More recently Bob has been involved with the Radio Ballads series for the BBC, the Pitmen Poets with Jez Lowe, Benny Graham and Billy Mitchell and as the ‘Songman’ in the hugely popular National Theatre’s production of War Horse in the West End.

Bob Fox is coming to Doncaster

The performance takes place at the Ukranian Centre on Friday, May 13. Doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.

Tickets: £12 in advance, £14 on the door (half price for students).