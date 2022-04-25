Popular singer Bob Fox to perform at The Roots Music Club in Doncaster

For over five decades now, this popular singer from the North East continues to engage with audiences around the world, and now returns to the club after a good while, to perform a couple of solo sets, filled to the brim with songs both familiar and not so, interspersed with some of his trademark humour.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 25th April 2022, 5:19 pm

A mainstay on the British folk scene, Bob has worked with Stu Luckley, Tom McConville, as well as being part of the Celtic band The Rub, the short lived Vin Garbutt Band and The Hush with Jed Grimes.

More recently Bob has been involved with the Radio Ballads series for the BBC, the Pitmen Poets with Jez Lowe, Benny Graham and Billy Mitchell and as the ‘Songman’ in the hugely popular National Theatre’s production of War Horse in the West End.

Read More

Read More
Music star Beans on Toast to headline Doncaster beer and cider festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Bob Fox is coming to Doncaster

The performance takes place at the Ukranian Centre on Friday, May 13. Doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.

Tickets: £12 in advance, £14 on the door (half price for students).

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

DoncasterNorth EastCeltic