Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popular record fair is set to return to The Dome in Doncaster next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Yorkshire Vinyl Record Fair will take place on Sunday November 10.

The original Dome space will be filled with vinyl traders from around the UK with displays of iconic sleeves from a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, zazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.

Popular record fair returns to The Dome in Doncaster next month.

“International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations, and there are bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables on offer, not to mention the great all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day. Parking is free.”

If you are a lover of vinyl then this is not to be missed.

For more information visit www.premierfairs.co.uk