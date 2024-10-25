Popular record fair returns to The Dome in Doncaster next month
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Big Yorkshire Vinyl Record Fair will take place on Sunday November 10.
The original Dome space will be filled with vinyl traders from around the UK with displays of iconic sleeves from a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, zazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and pop.
A spokesman said: “This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.
“International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations, and there are bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables on offer, not to mention the great all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day. Parking is free.”
If you are a lover of vinyl then this is not to be missed.
For more information visit www.premierfairs.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.