Popular record fair returns to The Dome in Doncaster next month

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:18 GMT
The popular record fair is set to return to The Dome in Doncaster next month.

The Big Yorkshire Vinyl Record Fair will take place on Sunday November 10.

The original Dome space will be filled with vinyl traders from around the UK with displays of iconic sleeves from a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, zazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and pop.

A spokesman said: “This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.

“International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations, and there are bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables on offer, not to mention the great all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day. Parking is free.”

If you are a lover of vinyl then this is not to be missed.

For more information visit www.premierfairs.co.uk

