Pop sensations McFly announce huge summer outdoor show at Doncaster Racecourse

The boy band sensations will take to the stage at Town Moor after racing on August 13.

The Music Live fixture will offer fans a full day at the races, capped-off by a headline set by Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry as they blitz through the hits at the height of summer.

With seven UK number-one singles, six top-ten albums, seven arena tours and ten million records sold worldwide, McFly are without question one of the most significant British pop acts this millennium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McFly are coming to Doncaster Racecourse.

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one — beating The Beatles’ long-standing record - the prodigiously talented four-piece have become one of the nation’s best-loved bands and major stars in their own right.

Outside of McFly, Tom has become a bestselling children’s author; Danny a TV mainstay with his regular appearances as a coach on The Voice Kids; Dougie formed alternative-rock band INK and is a passionate environmental campaigner; and Strictly winner Harry is often seen presenting on The One Show sofa, as well as starring in the hit dance show Rip it Up.

In 2019 McFly announced their return to touring with a triumphant sold-out show at the O2 in November 2019, followed by a UK and Brazil Arena Tour due to happen in March and May 2020 – but which were later postponed in light of global events.

Finding new and innovative ways to connect with fans, the band overcame the obstacles of the pandemic to write, record, promote and release their sixth album ‘Young Dumb Thrills’ in 2020. Performances on Graham Norton, Britain’s Got Talent and Ant & Dec, as well as A List records across Radio 2, saw ‘Young Dumb Thrills’ enter the chart at #2, second only to the biggest selling album of the year from AC/DC.

Tickets are available from Friday at 9am HERE

The show is the latest in a host of big name acts coming to Doncaster next summer.