Pop Idol star Gareth Gates bringing Frankie Valli tribute show to Doncaster's Cast

Pop Idol sensation Gareth Gates is bringing his tribute to iconic singer Frankie Valli to Doncaster later this year.

This October, the runner-up of the inaugural season of the ITV talent show will present a spectacular tribute to the star when he perform at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Gareth has assembled a team of highly talented performers, including four accomplished West End singers, and it promises to be a very special concert.

The show, Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, takes place on October 6 and tickets are selling fast for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of iconic music.

Known for his powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, Gareth pays homage to one of his musical idols with this new production.

He said: “This show is essentially a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. I’ve been a fan of their music since childhood, thanks to my parents.

"To perform hits like ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ and ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’is incredibly exciting for me.”

Gareth, who has enjoyed over two decades of success in the entertainment industry, reflected on his journey since his breakout on Pop Idol in 2002.

He said: “It’s hard to believe it’s been 22 years since Pop Idol.

"Time flies, but my love for performing remains as strong as ever,” he said with a laugh.

Throughout his career, Gareth has often included Frankie Valli songs in his performances around the world, recognising the timeless appeal of their music.

“One of the guys even starred in Jersey Boys, so we’re bringing authentic talent to this tribute,” Gareth noted. “The combination of these incredible voices, including my own, will deliver the high-pitched harmonies that defined the sound of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.”

With over 100 million records sold and countless chart-topping hits, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have left an indelible mark on music history.

Gareth is set to bring their legacy to life in a show that promises to be an electrifying homage to these legendary performers.

At 40, Gareth Gates continues to captivate audiences not only with his vocal talents but also with his resilience and versatility.

Fresh off his victory on SAS: Who Dares Wins Celebrity in November 2023, Gareth has shown remarkable physical and mental toughness, endearing himself to a new generation of fans.

During the series, he candidly discussed his experiences with severe bullying due to his stammer, adding depth to his journey as a performer.

“I’ve always been able to sing without stammering,” Gareth explained.

“When I’m on stage, whether it’s in a concert or a West End production, I become a different persona. It’s never an issue.”

His career in musical theatre began with his role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a part he first played as a child in school.

“Auditioning for Andrew Lloyd Webber and being offered the lead role was a dream come true,” he recalled.

Gareth went on to perform in Les Misérables, Legally Blonde, Footloose, and SpongeBob, solidifying his reputation as a versatile stage actor.

In addition to his performance career, Gareth is now venturing into musical theatre writing.

He is working on a new musical set to debut in 2025, which tells the deeply personal story of a young man struggling with a stammer. The project, already picked up by a leading West End producer, is generating significant buzz in the industry.

Gareth’s musical ambitions don’t stop there.

He has recently signed a major new record deal and is constantly in the studio working on a brand-new album, scheduled for release later in 2025.

This album will showcase Gareth’s evolving artistry, blending his signature style with contemporary sounds, and is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

Looking ahead to his performance at Cast in Doncaster, Gareth expressed his enthusiasm: “I’m thrilled to bring this show to such a beautiful venue. Performing these iconic songs is a dream

come true, and I can’t wait to share this special evening with my fans.”

Tickets for Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are now on sale and are expected to sell quickly. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their seats for what promises to be a magical evening, backed by a live band that will leave audiences thinking, “Oh, What a Night!”

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit castindoncaster.com or contact the box office directly on 01302 303959.