Cast Comedy Club at Cast in Doncaster is back again on Friday June 9 with another collection of comics.

Headlining is Jo Enright, described by Peter Kay as ‘one of the most naturally gifted comic talents I’ve ever seen’ .

Critically acclaimed for her role of ‘Angela’ in hit ITV Sitcom The Job Lot, Jo has also starred alongside Steve Coogan in I’m Alan Partridge with Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights and Ricky Gervais in After Life.

Other comedy roles include in BBC Two Sitcom Lab Rats playing the part of Cara and on BBC’s Life’s Too Short as Warwick Davis’ wife Sue.

For more than a decade now Jo has crafted a completely unique style of stand-up comedy.

As well as accepting numerous invitations to perform it both on television and radio, Jo also thrives on live theatre performances, for which she has won several comedy awards including the Chortle Award for The Best Female Circuit Comic and Best Female on the Jongleurs Comedy Circuit award.

Opening the night is Lovell Smith, who according to Live at the Apollo’s Nathan Caton has ‘charisma, charm, confidence and quality jokes.’

Lovell is winner of the Midlands Best New Act Award as well as being Daliso Chaponda’s UK tour support with his insanely infectious onstage demeanour.

There is a full supporting line up of performers including the Celtic wit of Kent Cameron and Red Redmond, hot off the heels of tour support for the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Live At The Apollo. Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J. Brown.

The show starts at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

1 . Lovell Smith.jpeg Lovell Smith Photo: . Photo Sales

2 . Red Redmond.jpg Red Redmond Photo: . Photo Sales

3 . Kent Cameron.jpg Kent Cameron Photo: . Photo Sales

4 . Anthony J Brown wood.jpg Anthony J Brown Photo: Chris Saunders Photo Sales