Pet Shop Boys still going strong nearly 40 years on with new album Nonetheless

Incredibly, its nearly 40 years since Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe first made their entrance into the musical world as iconic synth pop duo the Pet Shop Boys.

1986 saw the release of their debut album Please – and since then they have gone on to sell a staggering 50 million records worldwide, still delivering their trademark sound but constantly evolving and exploring numerous different genres – with a slew of costume changes along the way.

Nonetheless sees the pair back in the Parlophone stable too, the label which released their incredible back catalogue from the era spanning 1985-2012.

The ten track offering is the duo’s first with producer James Ford, who has previously worked with artists including Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Blur, Gorillaz and Simian Mobile Disco.

The Pet Shop Boys are still going strong after 40 years in the business.

And as you would expect, its another slice of shimmering, dream like perfect pop, as always served up with more than a hint of melancholy and witticism.

The single Loneliness, which PSB describe as ‘uplifting music with reflective lyrics’ kicks things off – and then it’s a headlong run into the PSB sound we all know and love.

The music on Nonetheless is both uplifting and reflective, mixing electronics, live instruments and orchestral arrangements. The songs are very melodic and quintessentially Pet Shop Boys with a fresh, open sound, bringing together classic strands of PSB song-writing and moving them in new directions.

Pet Shop Boys spoke about the creative process around the record: “We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human. From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album.”

Notably energised and driven by the huge resurgence spawned by their last trilogy of studio albums and the ongoing success of their ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour, ‘Nonetheless’ is the sound of a group at a new peak of their remarkably consistent creative power.

Easily the most successful UK duo of all time, since their first Number 1 single, ‘West End Girls’, they have forged a singular path. ong-writing remains resolutely at the core of Pet Shop Boys’ continuing relevance and success.

Pet Shop Boys said: “We’re very excited to release this new album. Its 10 tracks are the strongest indicators of where we are today. Like much of our music it’s very reflective. It was great to work with James Ford, who we think has brought new elements to our music.

"Our demos are sometimes quite complicated, and James has dared to make us a bit more minimal at times - but also, the string arrangements are very beautiful. Some of the record is quite heart-breaking, but we hope a lot of it is also uplifting. It’s a record we’re very proud of.”

Parlophone Managing Director Jennifer Ivory added: “Pet Shop Boys and Parlophone enjoyed an incredibly successful and creative partnership which spanned almost 30 years, so it feels amazing to have them back with us. One of the most innovative and inventive acts to come out of the UK, their new music continues to evolve and push boundaries while they continue to blaze their own trail. We couldn't be happier to be working with them again on this new and exciting stage of their career. Parlophone is overwhelmingly proud to welcome Neil and Chris back home!”