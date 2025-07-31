1 . Never Say Die (1978) - £101.24

This entry stands out immediately as a US Test Pressing. Test pressings are incredibly rare, typically produced in quantities of just 5 to 10 copies for quality control and approval before mass production begins. They often come with plain labels and generic sleeves, their value lying purely in their scarcity and their status as the very first records off the press. Never Say Die! holds significant historical weight as it was the final Black Sabbath studio album to feature Ozzy Osbourne on vocals before his initial departure in 1979, making this test pressing a rare piece of heavy metal history. | Getty Images/Discogs