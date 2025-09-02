This October marks the 25th anniversary of one of hip-hop’s most important releases - one that not only elevated two rappers into the mainstream consciousness, but would also provide a blueprint for aspiring artists in the future.

‘Stankonia’ by Southern Rap group OutKast was their fourth studio effort and would become one of their biggest successes upon release. The album earned the Best Rap Album award at the 44th GRAMMY Awards, was also nominated for Album of the Year, peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200, and has gone on to sell over 5 million copies, becoming certified 5x Platinum.

Propelled by three singles, ‘B.O.B’ and ‘So Fresh, So Clean,’ it would be the emotional ode to the mother of Erykah Badu, ‘Ms. Jackson,’ which would elicit huge commercial success, becoming the duo’s first single to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and earned them another Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Such has been the huge success and cultural impact the album has, as it waved the flag for Southern hip-hop at a time when its rise was controversially described by some, including Nas, as the 'death knell' of the hip-hop scene, that several contemporary artists have namechecked the work, and the duo, as profound influences on not only their sound but their aesthetic too.

Here are 15 acts who, along with ourselves, will no doubt be celebrating the anniversary of one of Southern Hip Hop’s most important albums.

1 . Kendrick Lamar Lamar's music is often cited for its experimental and genre-defying nature, a lane pioneered by OutKast. His album To Pimp a Butterfly, with its fusion of funk, jazz, and social commentary, is frequently compared to OutKast's post-Aquemini work, which culminates in the sonic chaos of Stankonia. | Getty Images for BET Photo Sales

2 . Killer Mike (Run The Jewels) His connection is undeniable; he made his debut on Stankonia's 'Snappin' & Trappin'. He has since spoken extensively about the influence of OutKast and the Dungeon Family on his career. | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Tyler, the Creator Tyler has cited André 3000 as a major influence, and the experimental, chaotic energy of Stankonia's 'B.O.B.' is a clear antecedent to Tyler's own musical eccentricity and genre-defying sound. The album's cover art and the 'Stank' aesthetic have even been referenced in some of his visuals. | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Big K.R.I.T A modern torchbearer of the Southern hip-hop sound, Big K.R.I.T. has been explicit about OutKast's influence. In a 2015 interview with Pilerats, he named OutKast as his "All-Time Hugest Rap Influences" for "not being afraid of being outside of the box to do stuff different." | Peter Forest/Getty Images for Netflix Photo Sales