The former One Direction star is due to play at Doncaster Dome tonight, Saturday, April 23, and fans were already queuing early this afternoon as excitement levels reached fever pitch.

Ahead of the gig, he said on Twitter: “Still absolutely buzzing from last night. Hard to put into words how this tour has made me feel. Together we can do anything! Thank you again for making this all possible!”

Louis Tomlinson issued an emotional message to fans ahead of his Doncaster Dome homecoming gig

He added: “Doncaster tonight. What a special way to finish this leg of the tour! Let’s have a big one!”

His second tweet had been liked more than 115,000 times within a few hours, and retweeted by more than 25,000 people.

Louis grew up in Bessacarr and attended Hall Cross School and Hayfield School.

Saturday’s sell-out gig is the final night of the UK leg of his world tour, which next heads to South America and then on to Indonesia, Australia, Belgium and Italy.

Opening for Louis on Saturday will be Doncaster band The Outcharms, who tweeted ‘it’s good to be home’.

Doncaster Council welcomed Louis home, tweeting: “It's great to have you back and we're sure it'll be an amazing hometown show tonight!”