Olly Murs set for huge outdoor concert at Yorkshire Wildlife Park this weekend

The Dear Darlin’ and Heart Skips A Beat singer will take to the stage on Saturday, cheered on by hundreds of fans.

The singer will arrive in the city as part of his nationwide Marry Me tour in support of his latest album with the same name.

The chart-topper is part of the venue’s Wild Live concert line-up which has also included appearances from The Vamps and a Tina Turner tribute at the award-winning park near Branton.

The gigs have become a fixture of summer with a host of stars - from Russell Watson and Kathryn Jenkins to Ronan Keating - entertaining sell-out crowds in a month of unrivalled entertainment.

John Minion, CEO of YWP said: “We are thrilled that Olly Murs will be headlining at Wild Live next year. The concerts have always been the highlight of our summer and this makes this year even better.”

“Everyone can look forward to a memorable time at the Wild Live Concerts.”

Olly Murs burst into popularity finishing second on X Factor in 2009 and quickly became a national favourite with four No. 1 singles and a string of TV appearances including becoming a judge on BBC1’s The Voice.

His hit songs include Please Don’t Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me and Troublemaker, all of which reached number one as well as a string of other top selling smash hits including Dear Darlin’, Up and Wrapped Up.

Murs, who released his seventh album, Marry Me, last December, will be supported by the winners of a local talent competition held earlier this year.

The four winners of the Yorkshire’s Greatest Talent competition were unveiled after a pulsating final at the park – with two of the victors from Doncaster.