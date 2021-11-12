Oasis, Coldplay, Pink and more confirmed as Fake Festival returns to Doncaster after three years

A host of tribute bands will take to the stage inside a marquee in Sandall Park next April after the 2020 and 2021 shows had to be cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

It means it will be the first time the festival has been held since 2019.

The festival will take place on April 30 with performances from Oasis, Coldplay, Pink, Jamiroquai, Duran Duran and Pulp tribute acts.

The Fake Festival is returning to Doncaster.

The event will run from 11.45am to 11pm.

A Fake Festival spokesman said: “Doncaster - are you ready?

"We’ve missed you guys, our home crowd and master party rockers.

"After skipping two years, we’re on for a massive party - and boy are we up for it.

"It’s a belting line-up of fake bands, so bring those sweet singing voices and let’s smash out those anthems - we need that Donny buzz back!”