His considered approach to accompaniment is informed by a deep respect for the nuances of traditional song and his captivating live performances are a testament to the importance he places on story-telling.

Nick has performed as an actor/musician, has worked as a composer/musical director for theatre, and is a sought after teacher and workshop leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be Nick’s first visit to rthe Doncaster club.

Nick Hart is coming to Doncaster

Most Popular

The event takes place on Friday, April 28, doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.

Tickets are: £12 (advance) £14 on the door (half price for students).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad