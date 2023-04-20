News you can trust since 1925
Nick Hart at The Roots Music Club in Doncaster

Nick Hart is an award-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist whose work with English folk song is rapidly gaining him a reputation as one of the most acclaimed performers of his generation.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST

His considered approach to accompaniment is informed by a deep respect for the nuances of traditional song and his captivating live performances are a testament to the importance he places on story-telling.

Nick has performed as an actor/musician, has worked as a composer/musical director for theatre, and is a sought after teacher and workshop leader.

This will be Nick’s first visit to rthe Doncaster club.

Nick Hart is coming to DoncasterNick Hart is coming to Doncaster
    The event takes place on Friday, April 28, doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.

    Tickets are: £12 (advance) £14 on the door (half price for students).

    Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.

