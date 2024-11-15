Neighbourhood Weekender: James, Stereophonics, The Reytons and more announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James and Stereophonics will headline next year’s Neighbourhood Weekender – with The Reytons, The Wombats, Ocean Colour Scene, Dizzee Rascal, Inhaler and more also on the bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge musical spectacular returns to Victoria Park in Warrington on May 24 and 25.

The first wave of acts has been announced, with James topping the bill on Saturday and Stereophonics headlining on Sunday.

Saturday’s announced bill so far includes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James will top the bill at Neighbourhood Weekender.

The Wombats, The Reytons, Ocean Colour Scene, The Snuts, Amy Macdonald, The K’s, Lottery Winners, The Royston Club, The Bluetones, Seb Lowe, Kingfishr, Overpass, Pixey, Freddie Halkon and Siobhan Winifred.

Sunday’s line-up will see The Lathums, Inhaler, Dizzee Rascal, Sigrid, CMAT, Wunderhorse, The Mary Wallopers, Starsailor, Corella, Nieve Ella, James Marriott, Arthur Hill, Luvcat, Sunday (1994), Chloe Slater and Cliffords take to the stage, with many more acts to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday 22 November from www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Manchester legends James will headline Neighbourhood Weekender for the second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 25 million albums sold over their 42-year career, including the UK number one album Yummy released this year, they are amongst the most commercially and artistically successful – and most loved - alternative rock bands of their era.

They broke through to mainstream chart success with their 1990 major label debut Gold Mother and went on to unite the early Nineties with euphoric anthems of solace, love, sex, loss and frustration at the ills of the world: ‘Come Home’, ‘Sit Down’, ‘Sound’, ‘Sometimes (Lester Piggott)’ and ‘Laid’.

Stereophonics headline Neighbourhood Weekender for the first time, following recent news of their ‘Stadium Anthems’ summer tour, which promises to be a journey through the band’s incredible career, with no hit left behind.

Lead singer Kelly Jones said: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this bands catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited, we should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times….TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stereophonics have developed an enduring success and deep seated bond with their audience that is like few others.

Their achievements include 8x UK #1 albums, 12x UK top 10 albums, 11x UK top 10 singles, including the UK #1 single ‘Dakota’.

The group have sold over 10 million albums, 1.5 billion global streams and 5x BRIT award nominations, with 1x BRIT award win.

They will be joined by indie stalwarts The Wombats, The Lathums, The Reytons, Inhaler and Wunderhorse, alongside one of the most successful British rappers of all time, Dizzee Rascal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mercury-nominated artist CMAT, international pop sensation Sigrid and UK chart-topper Amy Macdonald will perform also, alongside a host of exciting new names, including Luvcat, Sunday (1994), Chloe Slater, Pixey, Overpass and many more.

Neighbourhood Weekender kicks off the summer with an incredible weekend of non-stop live music across three stages and much more.

Residents in postcodes WA1 – WA5 will have access to a local presale, which opens at 9.30am on Wednesday 20th November.