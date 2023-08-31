Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this September

Sprotbrough Music Society

Huw Wiggin (saxophone) and John Lenehan (piano)

A welcome return to Huw Wiggin, one of the most popular saxophonists around, who gave a recital at Sprotbrough in 2017. He is also a member of the Ferio Quartet who wowed audiences two years ago.

Doncaster Concert Band.

On this occasion he is joined by pianist John Lenehan, one of the most versatile pianists on the music scene today with more than 70 albums to his credit. This recital reflects the versatility of both players with music showcasing the lighter side of their repertoire from the likes of Kurt Weill, Gershwin, Satie and ending with some ragtime!

Thursday 21 September, 7pm

St. Mary’s Church Hall, Sprotbrough, DN5 7RH

Tickets available on the door - £15

The Minster organ recital series resumes!

Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.

A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.

This month the recitalists are:

Friday 22 September – Laurence Caldecote, Northampton

Assistant organist at All Saints Church, Northampton, Laurence Caldecote holds a BA Hons in Music Composition and Professional Practice from Coventry University and studied composition with Robert Ramskill.

He was one of the accompanists to the Performing Arts Choir, under Paul Leddington Wright, and gained further experience in choral leadership whilst Director to the Coventry University Performing Arts Chamber Choir.

As a recitalist, Laurence has played many venues around the UK, including the Anglican Cathedrals of Bradford, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Sheffield and Wakefield.

His visit to Doncaster should prove to be a very enjoyable event.

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection

And also speaking of the Minster: If you always wanted to become a chorister, now is your chance!

Doncaster Minster has had a long tradition of choral singing as part of its services for hundreds of years. This rich history includes Dr. Edward Miller, famous historian and composer who was organist and choir master at the Minster from 1756 – 1807 and also lived in Church House (then known as Church Hill) from 1763.

You could continue this wonderfully historic musical tradition!

Doncaster Minster continues to look for boys and girls aged 6+ to become the next generation of choristers. This is a unique opportunity for children to join the Minster choir as choristers and to receive a first rate musical education which includes: music theory, singing lessons and also piano lessons.

Choristers rehearse twice a week and sing in services on at least two Sundays a month, giving time for choristers and their families to pursue other activities.

So, if you love singing and would like to try your hand (or voice!) at becoming a chorister at Doncaster Minster, with the opportunity to continue the rich music tradition, then please do feel welcome to come along to an open rehearsal or ‘taster session’ inside this beautiful and historic building for the opportunity to sing with the existing choristers.

There will be the chance for you to speak with other choristers, staff and parents.

Please enter the Minster via the south side door, opposite Primark, on any of the following dates:

* Tuesday 12 September, 5 – 6pm

* Tuesday 19 September, 5 - 6 pm

* Tuesday 26 September, 5 – 6 pm

* Tuesday 3 October, 5 -6 pm

Please note that prospective children joining the rehearsals must be accompanied by an adult for the whole session.

For more information please contact the Director of Music, Darren Williams, at [email protected]

Doncaster Concert Band presents ‘World Tour’ celebratory concert!

Celebrating an incredible 30 years of ‘passion in performance’ at Cast, Doncaster.

Doncaster Concert Band was formed in 1993 by Colin Latimer and Matt Alderson of Dodds music as there was no band for players to join beyond school and the Music Centre.

Captain Peter Sumner, who had served in the Royal Marines and was part of the Doncaster Peripatetic Music Service, was appointed as the first musical director, leading the band for several years. Karen Latimer (then Roberts) took over as musical director and continued in this role until she stepped down in December 2022, with Colin Latimer ably supporting her in the last few years.

After many years of musical directorship both Karen and Colin are ready to hand over to ‘younger’ hands and enjoy more playing with the band.

Indeed there are at least eight of the original founding members who still play with the band today, and many others have been involved for over 20 years. A large proportion of band members remains local and have often come through the William Appleby Music Service.

Now in the capable hands of Will Taylor (head of Music at McAuley) Doncaster Concert Band is looking forward to its long-standing music exchange with Music’all de Limonest, Lyon, France in October and planning many more concerts in the coming year.

So, Doncaster Concert Band invites you to join them in marking this milestone by embarking on a captivating musical journey around the world. With special guests Doncaster Schools Vermuyden Concert Band, for an unforgettable evening transporting the audience on a thrilling adventure.

Doncaster Concert Band feels ‘incredibly lucky to have enjoyed 30 years of rehearsing and performing live music and we want to ensure we can continue to do so for the next 30!

Sadly, in recent years, music education has been reduced drastically and is no longer accessible to all as it once was, so, in order to support the next generation of musicians, all proceeds from the evening are in aid of the William Appleby Memorial Trust; a charity which allows underprivileged children to access music opportunities which are no longer freely available to them.

"We would love you to join us for our celebration and at the same time support our cause so we’ve kept our ticket prices to a minimum.’

Saturday 30 September, 7pm

Cast, Doncaster, DN1 3BU

Tickets - £8 Adults, £5 Children. Available at the Cast Box Office

On Thursday 20 July, I was at the church hall in Sprotbrough to hear a recital by Scottish accordionist Ryan Corbett famed, even at a quite early age for appearances at events in radio and TV.

The programme began with baroque music in transcription: Bach’s 3rd English Suite originally for harpsichord and with a jolly sounding pair of Gavottes.

Rameau followed this with a harpsichord piece, Les Cyclopes and an operatic transcription, Les Sauvages.

Mr. Corbett then turned to piano music by Albeniz, Cordobe and Asturias, though much of Albeniz’s piano music, including these pieces, is usually heard on guitar. Finally (apart from his encore, a beautiful Scottish tune which made a deep impression) we heard music originally written for the accordion, by Franck Angelis, Albin Reprnikov and Vyacheslav Semyonov. The last (Brahmsiana) quoted a waltz by Brahms.

The whole programme was virtuosic and often exciting. A wonderful evening and thoroughly enjoyed by the audience.

The Minster organ recital on 21 July was given by Charles Wooler – just three works but one of them was the Sixth Organ Symphony by Vierne, his last, which began ominously, and the middle slow movements, an Aria and an Adagio divided by a skittishly written Scherzo.

Only in the Final did a spirit of optimism appear, a happy feeling to send us home rejoicing.

As a prelude to this mighty work we had a Bach chorale prelude and, to celebrate his 400th anniversary of his death, Byrd’s Fantasia in C from My Lady Neville’s Booke. A thought provoking recital which was very much to be enjoyed.

The event ‘Come and sing a capella workshop’ on Saturday 29 July proved to be a friendly and fun event with copious amounts of cake, lots of singing and lots of laughter. Sue Wells expertly led the group of visitors and members through a series of songs and ‘rounds’ until a final performance of everything covered during the day. Sue says, ’Thanks to everyone who came to our annual a cappella singing workshop!

Great fun as always, it’s always fun to mix choir singers together and brilliant to see a fella turn up!

All monies raised will go to our chosen charity, the brilliant Evestrust. Thanks to the cake and biscuit makers and purchasers and special thanks to our Lorraine for making the cuppas.

If you missed our event you’ve got to wait a whole year for the next one so come and see us at our next concert.

For more details about Harmonix contact: 07581 013809