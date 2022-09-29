Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this October

Doncaster Minster and Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band Present:

Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band and the Choirs of Doncaster Minster will provide an evening of entertainment featuring music to reflect our City’s heritage.

Saturday 1 st October, 7pm

Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band.

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

Tickets - £10 available from the Minster, Band Members, Doncaster Tourist information Centre

Priory Place OR pay at the door.

Abba Tribute

The Rotary Club of Doncaster present an evening of music by Abba, performed by the band ‘Waterloo’ live at Doncaster Minster with proceeds shared equally between the Children’s Air Ambulance and Rotary Club charities.

Saturday 8 th October, 7.30pm

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

Tickets - £17 available from John Spalton on 07766 258345, Children’s Air Ambulance Charity store (Thorne Rd Retail Park) and also at the door.

Black Dyke Band in Concert

The Armthorpe Elmfield Band presents the world-famous Black Dyke Band. Director: Professor Nicholas Childs. In Tribute to Haydn Griffiths MBE (1927 – 2018).

Saturday 22 nd October, 6pm

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

Tickets - £15 available from Doncaster Minster, CAST and Armthorpe Elmfield Band: 01405 762827 or [email protected]

And also speaking of the Minster: If you always wanted to become a chorister, now is your chance!

Doncaster Minster has had a long tradition of choral singing as part of its services for hundreds of years. This rich history includes Dr. Edward Miller, famous historian and composer who was organist and choir master at the minster from 1756 – 1807 and also lived in Church House (then known as Church Hill) from 1763.

This autumn Doncaster Minster continues to look for boys and girls aged 6+ to become the next generation of choristers. This is a unique opportunity for children to join the Minster choir as choristers and to receive a first rate musical education which includes: music theory, singing lessons and also piano lessons. Choristers rehearse twice a week and sing in services on at least two Sundays a month, giving time for choristers and their families to pursue other activities.

So, if you love singing and would like to try your hand (or voice!) at becoming a chorister at Doncaster Minster, with the opportunity to continue the rich music tradition, then please do feel welcome to come along to an open rehearsal or ‘taster session’ inside this beautiful and historic building for the opportunity to sing with the existing choristers. There will be the chance for you to speak with other choristers, staff and parents.

Tuesday 4 th October, 5 – 6pm

Tuesday 11 th October, 5 - 6 pm

Please note that prospective children joining the rehearsals must be accompanied by an adult for the whole session.

For more information please contact the Director of Music, Darren Williams, at [email protected]

Tickhill Music Society Presents:

An evening of Eastern European music of Jewish heritage performed by the The London Klezmer Quartet, a dynamic group of performers whose deep understanding of klezmer, the celebratory and soulful music of Eastern European Jews, is reflected in exuberant, passionate and accomplished performances that captivate audiences. Formed in 2009 LKQ was quickly picked up by some of the UK’s foremost folk and world music promoters including Songlines Magazine, Continental Drifts and The Magpie’s Nest in addition to many

international appearances.

Friday 7th October, 7.00 p.m. in St. Mary’s Primary School, Tickhill, DN11 9LZ

Non-members: £12 at the door. Accompanied children and students (16-19) - free

Boyce Orchestra Autumn Concert

A wonderful concert featuring Mozart’s Overture: The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart Symphony No. 40 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

Leader: Yvonne Baron

Director: Richard Ellis

Sunday 9 th October, 3pm

St. Aidan’s Church, Wheatley Hills, DN2 5PE

Admission by programme at the door – adults £8, students £5

The New Hallgate Chamber Orchestra presents:

KEEP IT IN THE FAMILY

It has finally arrived after postponement in June this spectacular concert to celebrate the Hallgate Orchestra’s 40 th anniversary with conductors Carey Williams and David Tonkin featuring a varied programme of music by 12 members of the legendary BACH family. Including; symphonies, concertos, songs and arias, Harmonie Music and keyboard pieces all accompanied by various items of German cuisine!

An unique event presented by: Shirley Barningham (Flute), Laura Skyers (Oboe), Charlotte Pinder, David Allison (Violin), Adrian Skelton (Viola), Richard Ellis (Piano), Anni Nakamura/Chris Bullough (Soprano), Angela Hartley (Contralto), Gary Rowlands (Baritone)

Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL

Sunday 16 th October, 2.45 p.m.

Admission: Donation (Suggested, or whatever you can afford) £10 includes Special ‘Germanic’ Refreshments!

Sprotbrough Music Society

Rachel Roberts (viola) and Tim Horton (piano)

One of the leading violinistis in Europe Rachel performs internationally as a soloist and chamber musicican. She is professor of viola at the Guildhall School of Music and has appeared with many leading orchestras in addition to a busy schedule of chamber music.

Tim Horton is one of the leading chamber pianists around and this concert will feature the music of Schumann, Schubert and Brahms.

A delight for the lovers of the Romantic repertoire.

Thursday 20 th October, 7pm

St. Mary’s Church Hall, Sprotbrough, DN5 7RH

Tickets available on the door - £15

Doncaster Concert Band play with Music’All de Limonest

A fantastic Amities/friendship, annual exchange concert between the two bands with a programme of classic French and English music for band including: English Folk Song Suite by Vaughan Williams, Suite Francaise by DMilhaud, Where Eagles Dare by RGoodman and other favourites from stage and film.

Saturday 29 th October, 7pm

St. Peter’s Church (The White Church) Warmsworth, DN4 0TW

Tickets available at the door - £5 adults children under 16 free

SPROTBROUGH MUSIC SOCIETY

8th SEPTEMBER

A capacity audience attended this unconventional but highly entertaining recital where pianist Joanna Smith was joined by 3 members of the Aurora Ensemble in a programme of “Music for piano and winds” In the first and probably best known piece –Mendelssohn’s Concert Piece No 2 in D minor Joanna was joined by Andrew Mason (clarinet) and Stuart Russell (bassoon).

This lyrical work was written as a thank you to his friend and virtuoso clarinettist Joseph Baermann for the many fine meals he had enjoyed in the Baermann household!

Richard Bayliss (horn) then took to the stage in a delightful “Nocturno” for horn and piano by 19th century virtuoso horn player Franz Strauss (father of Richard). The final piece in the 1st half was late Brahms, his F minor Sonata for clarinet and piano, a testing piece for any clarinettist, but expertly performed by Andrew Mason.

The programme showed the opening piece in part 2 as Gershwin songs arranged for clarinet and bassoon. It was a surprise therefore to see Richard Bayliss appear with his horn and perform, with style and flair, “Villanelle” by Paul Dukas a veritable showcase for the horn containing within its 6 minutes or so every conceivable capability of the instrument.

Gershwin followed - four favourite songs in attractive arrangements for clarinet and bassoon. In the final work in this concert all our artists came together in a quartet by Franz Berwald. “WHO?” I hear you cry as few people (including your writer) had ever heard of him.

Berwald (1796-1868) was a Swedish Violinist and composer. In 1828 he went to study in Berlin but returned to Sweden in 1849 when his music failed to impress. He spent the rest of his life running a sawmill and a glass factory!

He continued composing and wrote 4 symphonies and several operas, most of which are only now being discovered. On the basis of the Quartet heard, a most attractive and tuneful piece, his recognition is long overdue.

Doncaster Youth Jazz Orchestra 16 th September

Jazz and the Church of England are not obvious bedfellows, but over recent years Tickhill Music Society has made a habit of starting its season of concerts by inviting Doncaster Youth Jazz Association to send one of its ensembles to play in the Parish Church.

The acoustic of the church suits a jazz band just as well as it suits an organ. On this occasion the guests were the members of the Youth Jazz Orchestra, which has a line-up of 27 teenage musicians, ably trained and directed by Mike Brown, who also played principal trumpet.

Over the course of the evening the band ran through 16 numbers, some familiar, like Night Train and Lullaby of Birdland, and some not so familiar. All were played enthusiastically and skilfully, with individual members taking the solo parts and improvising in a sophisticated and typical jazz fashion.

If you had been listening outside the door, you would never have guessed that you were listening to youngsters.

Those members of the audience who were accustomed to listening to string quartets in respectful silence were soon persuaded by the jazz enthusiasts to applaud spontaneously instead of reserving their applause to the end of each piece.

As a mark of respect to the