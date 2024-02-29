Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boyce Chamber Orchestra

Early Spring Concert

Leader: Yvonne Barron

Doncaster Choral Society.

Director: Richard Howarth

Soloist: Elizabeth Dawson

Programme:

Humperdinck: Hansel und Gretel

Bruch: Violin Concerto No.1

Brahms: Symphony No.2 in D major

Sunday 3 March, 3pm

St. Aidan’s Church, Wheatley Hills, DN2 5PE

Admission by programme at the door: Adults £10, students £5

Doncaster Choral Society

Vivaldi: Gloria

Mozart: Requiem

Soprano – Lottie Greenhow

Contralto - Rachel Gilmore

Tenor – Simon Ashmead

Bass – Byron Jackson

Organ – Matthew Wright

Conductor – Matt Beckingham

Saturday 16 March, 7.30pm

St. Jude’s Church, Hexthorpe, DN4 0BT

Entry £14 paid in advance, £16 on the door

Students £5, school pupils FREE

Please contact ticket sales: Roy Daley – 01302 840278

Or buy online: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/605168

Doncaster Arts and Museum Society

Lunchtime Recitals

Following on from the successful launch of the autumn series these recitals are a wonderful musical hour treat each Wednesday. This month’s recitals are:

6 March: Clare Wheat, Jonathan Gooing – soprano, piano

13 March: Gary O’Shea – piano: programme to include Prokofiev’s Sonata No.8

20 March: Benjamin Frith, Heidi Rolfe – Piano duet: programme to include Schubert’s Grand Duo

27 March: Gabrielle Overton – piano

1pm Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL

Entry £5 on the door

The Minster organ recital series

Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.

A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster. This month the recitalists are:

Friday 22 March – Joel Colyer (organ scholar, Chingford Parish Church, London)

Joel Colyer has been playing musical instruments since the age of 5 when he began learning the violin. Having switched to learning viola at the age of 9, he then auditioned to Chetham’s School of Music at age 11 where he remained all the way through to Sixth Form.

He began learning piano at age 9 and took up organ lessons aged 16 which then became his principal instrument. At Chetham’s, Joel studied with Sebastian Müller on viola and Christopher Stokes on organ.

Joel is currently the Organ Scholar at Chingford Parish Church, where he is the principal accompanist to the choir and congregation, and directs choral services.

He is also the Parish Organist at St Aidan’s RC Church East Acton.

Formerly, he held posts at Portsmouth Cathedral (Organ Scholar) and St Paul’s Heaton Moor (Assistant Director of Music). He combines his post at Chingford with a busy calendar of freelance work at other churches and piano teaching.

Joel is an Associate of the Royal College of Organists.

During his time at Chetham’s, Joel performed multiple times a year with the Chetham’s Symphony Orchestra, covering many large scale and challenging orchestral works, including playing as section principal.

He has performed under the baton of several renowned conductors such as Franz Anton Krager, Michael Seal and Paul Mann, and performed at prestigious venues such as Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall and the Sage Gateshead.

He has also performed overseas, having played at the Giardini La Mortella in Ischia, Italy in 2019. He currently plays with the Imperial College Symphony Orchestra, and on a freelance basis, the South Coast Symphonia and Solent Symphony Orchestra.

Joel has worked extensively in amateur musical theatre, with credits both as a pit musician and musical director. He is a skilled keyboard programmer and arranger. He also plays Bass Trombone in the Imperial College London Wind Band having previously played with the brass bands of the Portsmouth Grammar School during his year there including on their concert tour to Croatia in July 2022

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection

Tickhill Music Society

Solis Trio

(horn, trumpet, trombone)

Solis Trio is a brass ensemble based in London. Their shared passion and enthusiasm for music inspired them to establish in 2018 as sixteen year old students at Wells Cathedral School and after graduating from the Royal Academy of Music. Lack of repertoire written for this instrumental formation has encouraged the players to arrange their own works.

A stunning group of performers is set to give an absolutely wonderful concert in their pursuit of high standard chamber music.

Thursday 28 March, 7pm

St. Mary’s Primary School, Tickhill, DN11 9LZ

Tickets: £15 at the door or www.tickhillmusicsociety.org

Accompanied children and students - free

Flying fingers at Tickhill!

Piano soloists are a race apart among classical musicians.

They appear on stage with no music under the arm, and after a moment’s reflection they launch into what can often be an hour’s continuous playing.

Such was the scene at Tickhill Music Society, Saturday 3 February, when Xizong Chen took to the stage at one of their recent lunchtime concerts.

What made the occasion more remarkable was the age of the performer - a final year student at the Royal Northern College of Music – and the fact that he has limited vision and had to be guided to his place at the piano.

Once seated he gave an outstanding performance of some of the most challenging works of the last 150 years – Debussy’s Images, Stravinsky’s Firebird and Liszt’s B minor

sonata.