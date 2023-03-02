Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this March

Exciting Percussion Concert at Doncaster Minster

Percussionist Steven Moore returns to Doncaster Minster after last year’s successful concert.

This time he returns with his friends to perform a truly exciting percussion concert which will showcase his rich and resonant five-octave Marimba, the soothing vibraphone along

Percussionist Steven Moore is coming to Doncaster.

with some new and exciting world percussion instruments.

Over the last few years Steven has returned to studying percussion, completing his bachelor’s degree in 2019 with 1 st class honours and his master’s degree in performance in 2021 with distinction.

Since then he has developed his name throughout the UK as an established solo artist whilst researching marimba performance for his PhD.

Music in the concert will be incredibly eclectic from the classical Debussy Prelude and Bach Violin Concerto No.1, transcribed for vibraphone, to The Planets and Sun, showcasing three percussionists with backing track and a thrilling film.

Concerts are raising money for both Doncaster Minster and to help pay Steven’s research costs and university fees at Leeds University. Last year’s concert was almost sold out, so it’s advised you get your tickets in advance through his website below.

Friday 10 March 7:30pm

Tickets £15 or £10 concessions available from

Doncaster Choral Society

Petite Messe Solennelle – Rossini

A stunning mass setting which is neither little or solemn!

Soloists: Claire Strafford (soprano)

Alison Hudson (contralto)

Mark Cunningham (tenor)

Quentin Brown (bass)

Alan Horsey (organ)

Rachel Fright (piano)

Conductor Matt Beckingham

Saturday 11 March 2023 7.30pm

Alder Grove Methodist Church DN4 8RF

Tickets: £12 in advance, £14 on the door, students £3, school pupils FREE

Tickets available from: Ticket Secretary – 01302 360129

Tickhill Music Society

Alkyona Quartet

Tickhill Music Society began in 1977 thanks to the enthusiasm of the Mottram family – father Philip, his wife Mary and their daughter Susan.

The latter made friends with members of a string quartet, who agreed to come and play in Tickhill.

The concert had an enthusiastic reception and lead to a committee being formed, finance being secured and members being recruited.

Philip Mottram was the leading light of the Society until recent years, and following his death last year, his daughters have generously funded the concert on 17 March – a string quartet again!

The Alkyona Quartet will be performing works by Brahms, Borodin and Henriette Bosmans. The word alkyona is Greek for kingfisher – the audience can expect something equally brilliant at this special concert!

For further information, contact Kate Doubleday on 07814 308014.

Friday 17 March, 7.00 p.m.

St. Mary’s Primary School, Tickhill, DN11 9LZ

Non-members: £12 at the door.

Accompanied children and students (16-19) - free

NEW MUSIC FOR DONCASTER!

A piece of music themed around Doncaster’s history is set to receive its world premiere in the city.

Saturday 18 March 2023, 7.15pm, Tickets £12 under 26, £15 standard at CAST, Doncaster

Eminent concert pianist Matthew Schellhorn, a former Hatfield resident who has recorded numerous critically acclaimed albums, is performing the new piece.

At the heart of the solo piano concert is a new commission by Yorkshire-based composer Ben Gaunt, written to celebrate the fine and unusual stone carvings of the Doncaster Sand House –a unique and fascinating but little-known part of Britain’s heritage which stood from the 1850s until the Second World War.

Sand House is an evocative new suite of piano pieces telling an important part of Doncaster’s story, composed by Gaunt and commissioned by Schellhorn lasting around 20 minutes.

As part of Schellhorn’s concert, music to set the scene includes two 1920s masterpieces –Gershwin’s jazz–classical crossover Rhapsody in Blue, and Ravel’s haunting and timeless Boléro.

Speaking about his new musical composition, composer Ben Gaunt said: “Even though the site was filled in–a block of flats now standing on the spot –my piece, Sand House, resurrects the phenomenon in musical form. The seven movements are named after some of the stone carvings adorning the cloister of Doncaster’s Sand House, including ‘Cherub’, ‘Elephant and Mahout’, ‘The Clown’ and ‘The Pope’.

"Researching the local history has been incredibly inspiring, and I hope the audience will feel my piece evokes the spirit of the building, its carvings and this special period in Doncaster’s history.”

Commenting on the concert Matthew Schellhorn said: “I am delighted to perform a truly ‘local’ piece in a place close to my heart. Ben has really risen to the challenge of responding to Doncaster’s past and specifically the unique Sand House, and I think the audience will feel transported to the location when they hear the piece.

"My hope is that, by engaging with the new composition in an enjoyable evening concert of musical masterpieces, local residents and those from further afield will be able to engage with South Yorkshire–and specifically the phenomenal work of The Sand House Charity–in a new and fun way.”

Alsp, don’t miss this opportunity - Thursday 9 March at 7pm, Tickets £6

The story of Doncaster’s Victorian marvel carved from solid rock will also be explored in a talk given by Richard Bell of The Sand House Charity, also at Cast. Illustrated by many historic images and by recordings of those who had first-hand experience of the unique dwelling, the talk can be enjoyed as a standalone event or as the perfect scene-setter forMatthew Schellhorn’s concert.

Tickets for both events can be bought at the Cast website: https://castindoncaster.com

Doncaster Minster organ recital

Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.

Matthew Collins, Howden

Matthew studied the organ with Christopher Gray (Truro Cathedral) and Roger Tebbet (Selby Abbey) and was appointed Director of Music at Howden Minster in 2009.

Oratorio credits as director or accompanist include Handel’s Messiah, Stabat Mater (Poulenc), Requiem (Fauré, Duruflé and Rutter) and Petite Messe Solennelle (Rossini). In addition to his church and choral work, Matthew is Head of Music at the De Costa Academy of Singing, York.

His recital will include works by Bach, Guilain, Franck and Doncaster’s own – Vernon Hoyle.

These recitals are a wonderful way to pass an hour in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and all funds raised go towards to tuition of the Minster organ scholars. So do come along!

You can be sure of a warm welcome.

Friday 24 March – 1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection

Doncaster Music Service

Come and support Doncaster’s talented music students at the following forthcoming events:

Junior/Intermediate Bands and DSVCB

Friday 17 March

Venue: Hill House School (Robin Hood Festival)

Time: tbc

Recorders

Thursday 23 March

Venue: The Point

Time: 6-7pm

Beechfield Youth Orchestra and Advanced Strings

Friday 24 March

Venue: Rotherham Minster

Time: 7-9pm

DSVCB, Junior/Intermediate Strings and Recorders

Saturday 25 March

Venue: Don Valley School (Music for Youth Festival)

Time: tbc

Guitar (Beginner, Group A and Group B)

Tuesday 28 March

Venue: Town Field Primary School

Time: 6-6.45pm

Senior Brass Group

Wednesday 29 March

Venue: The Point

Time: 5-5.45pm

Ukulele

Wednesday 29 March

Venue: The Point

Time: 6.30-7.15pm

For further information contact the Music Service office on 01302 737256

Doncaster minster Organ Recital Series

The first organ recital at the Minster of 2023 (27 January) was given by Douglas Keilitz, American by birth but currently Director of Music at Holy Trinity Stratford upon Avon, whose attractive programme was framed by JS Bach: the chorale prelude In Dir Ist Freude and the F major Toccata and Fugue whose rhythms were particularly well marked and were a striking end to the recital.

Also from the North German baroque school was Dietrich Buxtehude’s Passacaglia whose rhythms were also prominent and very welcome in that from more recent times was the agreeably tuneful Intermezzo from Rheinberger’s 4 th Sonata and one of Reger’s 12 Pieces.

Particularly memorable was Hindermith’s Sonata 2, which gave plenty to enjoy in its three movements which included a well-worked fugue for the audience’s particular delight.

February’s Minster organ recital (24 February) was given by William Reynolds who is organist of St Mary’s, Swansea. His agreeably varied programme, generally slowish in tempo (a tribute to the season of Lent, perhaps?) began with two pieces from the North German baroque school (JS Bach’s Fantasia in G minor, BWV 542) and Bohm’s Chorale Prelude on Our Father) and progressed to English music, represented by an early Psalm Prelude (No.3 of set 1) by Herbert Howells and a rarely heard Reflections (Three Quiet Pieces) by the admirable Percy Whitlock.

One and all say these were light music for organ (and Percy did compose, albeit under a different name, light music for the Bournemouth Municipal Orchestra including one entitled Spade and Bucket Polka!). Dr Reynolds’ recital ended with the third of Guilment’s eight sonatas, comprising a rhetorical Prelude, a very slow (adagio molto) middle movement and a well worked fugue, a nice climax to a satisfying, if at times understated recital.

Tickhill Music Society 17 February - Milette Gillow and Max Bilbe

Tickhill Music Society is no stranger to welcoming musicians at the outset of their careers who go on to achieve great things.

Musicians such as the lutenist Anthony Rooley, soprano Emma Kirkby, recorder player Michala Petri and the trumpeter Alison Balsom, to name but a few, all came to Tickhill in their early days.

Their ranks may well be joined by the mezzo-soprano Milette Gillow, who entranced the audience at the Society’s most recent concert with the combined richness and sensitivity of her singing.

Milette ensured that the audience would be on her side when she opened with one of Elgar’s Sea Pictures, and her recital continued with a wide range of operatic and sacred numbers, from baroque to the present day, exploring a range of emotions from joy to sorrow.

She was accompanied at the piano by Max Bilbe, who interspersed Milette’s ten songs with five solo piano pieces, which were equally well received.