Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this June

Once again, whatever the weather, there is a wide variety of musical events on offer in Doncaster this coming month.

Tickhill Music Society

Aestus Quartet

Since their formation at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) in 2021, the Aestus Quartet have established themselves as a dynamic ensemble that is recognised for their warmth and sensitive musical approach.

The Aestus Quartet are coming to Doncaster.

The name “Aestus” is Latin for sea tide and is inspired by the opening of one of the staples in their repertoire: Benjamin Britten’s String Quartet No. 2.

The Aestus have recently been appointed Studio Quartet at the RNCM and are 2023-2024 Britten Pears Young Artists, recipients of the RNCM Weil Prize, finalists in the RNCM Christopher Rowland Ensemble of the Year Prize among others, and members of Chamber Studio UK’s inaugural Hans Keller Forum in 2022-2023.

They are grateful to have been mentored by international artists including Donald Grant (Elias Quartet), Petr Prause (Talich Quartet), David Waterman (Endellion Quartet), Jeremy Young, Richard Ireland, John Myerscough (Doric Quartet) and Alasdair Beatson.

The members of the quartet come from diverse backgrounds and have unique interests outside of performance. Leda Mileto, violin I, is from Italy, has formally trained in Dalcroze Eurythmics, and is passionate about learning languages and movie culture.

Chris Karwacinski, violin II, is from the UK, holds an additional degree in mathematics, was part of the national karate team, and happens to be an excellent tuba player.

Beth Willett, viola, is from the UK and is interested in research and the intersection of music with other academic disciplines as well as ballet in which she is formally trained.

Canadian-American cellist Clara Hope Simpson holds a degree in chemistry in addition to her music degrees and enjoys creating traditional Ukrainian egg art.

Book your tickets to see this award winning quartet perform in what promises to be a wonderful concert!

Thursday 6 June, 7pm

Change of venue: Estfeld School, Tickhill, DN11 9JA

Tickets: £15 at the door

Accompanied children and students - free

Sprotbrough Music Society

The Ferio Saxophone Quartet

This outstanding group were booked to appear in January 2021 but, alas, Covid intervened and so the event had to be cancelled.

However, they were able to perform in August that year to universal praise from the audience.

‘We must have them back!’ was the general reaction and so here they are.

It has taken three years to achieve, such is their demand! They travel extensively to festivals including Bermuda, Edinburgh, Machynllth, Three Choirs and even New Zealand.

Commissioning new music is an important strand of Ferio’s work but, as at their first concert with Sprotbrough Music Society, the evening will consist largely of arrangements of familiar pieces ranging from Baroque – Bach, Handel, etc, to more modern offerings from the likes of Bernstein.

In short, a programme of something for everyone. A concert you will not want to miss!

Thursday 20 June, 7pm

St. Mary’s Church Hall, Sprotbrough, DN5 7RH

Tickets available on the door - £15

The Minster organ recital series

Showcasing the ‘mighty Schultze organ’, everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians. A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster. This month we are treated to two recitals which, as always, promise to be excellent events:

Friday 7 June – Tom Daggett, Sheffield

Friday 21 June – Angela Sones, Lichfield

Tom Daggett, Director of Music, Sheffield Cathedral, is regarded as one of the leading musical educators in the UK and spent nine years at St Paul’s Cathedral in London where he pioneered an

inspirational music partnership programme for thousands of children.

During his time at St Paul’s, Tom prioritised working with inner-city schools and communities, and founded Hackney Choral in 2014, which includes the Hackney Children’s Choir.

In 2019, with support from the Mayor of London, he founded a Senior Choir for young people at risk of exclusion, which performs music spanning hundreds of years, including that by leading contemporary composers.

He says: “The early years of my musical life were sitting on the organ bench of a Methodist church, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, where my granny was an organist.

"I became fascinated by the instrument. In fact, I really started to play the organ before I had piano lessons!’

As a teenager he was based in Blackburn Cathedral, as an organ scholar. He then studied for a music degree at Lincoln College Oxford, again an organ scholar, started working with choirs and then made his way to East London.

Angela Sones graduated from The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire BMus(Hons) in 1997 with a degree in organ performance under tutors Andrew Fletcher and David Saint.

After first hearing the organ as a chorister at St Michael’s Church, Boldmere she began having piano lessons at the age of ten years old and finally progressed to organ lessons three years later.

Angela knew that her vocation would be in music after her first ever piano lesson.

Currently working freelance, she has held various church organist posts and held the position of Director of Music at All Saints’ Parish Church, Four Oaks for 27 years.

Drawing a great sense of enjoyment from playing the organ and when compiling organ recital programmes she tries to include something for everybody, a mix of styles and textures whilst injecting an element of fun with the inclusion of a lighter styled piece. No two organs are the same and the power of playing powerful works on the instrument in a large acoustic brings out a great feeling of adrenalin and joy. The organ surely is ‘The king of instruments’!

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD