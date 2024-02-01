Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this February
Tickhill Music Society
The Music Society will be offering more music and hospitality at its next lunchtime meeting.
Music will be provided by Xizong Chen (piano). Xizong is visually impaired buy he hasn’t let this stop him pursuing his passion for music. Just this year he has been offered an artist diploma place at the Royal College of Music.
The programme is Stravinsky’s Firebird and Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor.
Hospitality will be a welcome combo of soup and sandwiches all included in the entry fee of £10.
Saturday 3 February, 12 noon
St. Mary’s Primary School, Tickhill, DN11 9LZ
Tickets: £10 at the door
or
Accompanied children and students (16-19) - free
Doncaster Arts and Museum Society
Lunchtime Recitals
Following on from the successful launch of the autumn series these recitals are awonderful musical hour treat each Wednesday. This month’s recitals are:
14 February: Craig Laszkowicz – Piano
21 February: Carolyne Storey – Soprano
28 February: John Mark Rose - Piano
1pm Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL
Entry £5 on the door
The Minster organ recital series
Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.
A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.
This month the recitalists are:
Friday 23 February – Dr Tim Williams (Grantham)
Tim is Master of Music at St. Wulfram’s Church, Grantham. He will undoubtedly present an exciting programme of music for this recital.
Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD 1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection
Black Dyke Band at Doncaster Minster
In tribute to banding legend Haydn Griffiths MBE, Black Dyke Band returns to Doncaster Minster this February with a programme of music to suit all tastes.
The Yorkshire village of Queenshead, – later to become Queensberry – was the birthplace of a musical tradition that would eventually lead to the foundation of the Black Dyke Band.
It was there in 1816, in the heart of ‘mill country’, that Peter Wharton founded a brass and reed band.
Most of its musicians lived in Queensbury and worked at the mill, so a close link between the Band and the community was created, which remains to this day.
The Band works to promote the great musical tradition of the Brass Band. It retains its place at the very zenith of this musical tradition under the leadership of Professor Nicholas J. Childs, one of the leading figures in the worldwide brass community.
Encouraging new players, new music and new interpretations of old classics. The band continues to recognise and honour the traditions of the past but remains a contemporary musical ensemble, committed to delivering the very highest quality musical experience for all.
Black Dyke will be joined on stage by the Armthorpe Elmfield Band in a selection of massed band items to conclude the concert.
Saturday February 24 – 6pm
Tickets: £18
Available from:
Doncaster Minster, DN1 3BU
Armthorpe Elmfield Band: [email protected] Tel: 01405 762827
Cast, Doncaster DN1 3BU
The New Hallgate Chamber Orchestra presents:
A birthday celebration of music and song to mark the 70 th birthday of Mr. Carey Williams
This event with the Hallgate Chamber Orchestra and soloists present a concert of English Light Music and also classical favorites, such as the Bach Concerto for two violins in D minor BWV 1043 amongst other pieces, as a birthday tribute to Mr. Carey Williams.
Although he now lives In Bala, Wales, where he can often be found playing the organ at various churches, he previously lived and worked in Doncaster for over thirty years.
As Head of Music at Balby High School (later Balby Carr) he fostered instrumental and choral music, and pioneered music technology in the classroom.
He was also assistant conductor of the Beechfield Youth Orchestra (working with Peter Bear) for eighteen years, conducted the Cusworth Singers and was assistant conductor of Doncaster Choral Society for almost a decade.
It was while working with the late Roger Bullivant that his passion to be a continuo player and his flair for arranging instrumental and choral music was first stirred.
He trained as an organist under the tutelages of Paul Mann, as a singer with John Highcock and has been a soloist with this society on numerous occasions. Mr Williams has contributed to countless concerts and musical events throughout the Doncaster area and Hallgate Chamber Orchestra, which he founded and served as Director and conductor since its inception, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Within the orchestra he strives to encourage even the most inexperienced performers and many music students have often begun their musical careers as members of the orchestra. He is an asset to the musical life of Doncaster! Happy birthday, Carey!
Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL
Sunday 25 February , 3pm
Admission: Donation (Suggested, or whatever is affordable) £10 includes Special ‘birthday’ refreshments!