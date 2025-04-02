Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this April
Tickhill Music Society
Julia Mornweg (cello) and Maya Irgalina (piano)
Julia Morneweg (cello) and Maya Irgalina (piano) featuring works for cello and piano by Brahms, Martinu, Glazunov and Barber.
Based in London, Julia enjoys a vibrant and multi-faceted career as a performer, educator and artistic curator that regularly sees her appear at prestigious venues and festivals both as a soloist and alongside many distinguished artists and ensembles.
London-based pianist Maya Irgalina performs internationally with the UK highlights including Barbican, Wigmore Hall, Machynlleth Festival, Oscar Wilde Weekend, and Cheltenham Jazz Festival.
Programme:
Hans Werner Henze - Serenade for solo cello (1949)
Johannes Brahms - Sonata for piano and cello in e minor Op. 38
Bohuslav Martinu - Variations on a Slovak Theme for cello and piano
Alexander Glazunov - Chant du Ménéstrel and Sérénade Espagnole for cello and piano
Samuel Barber - Sonata for cello and piano Op. 6
£15 in advance or on door.
Thursday 3 April, 7pm
St. Mary’s School Hall
St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, DN11 9LZ
Entry £15 in advance online Children FREE but must be accompanied by an adult.
Friends of Doncaster Minster
Annual Patronal Festival
The Minster Musicians Entertain
Music Director Darren Williams and Minster Musicians invite you to a pot-pourri of music for a Saturday afternoon.
Followed by afternoon tea – everyone welcome.
Saturday 12 April, 3pm
Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD
free entry with retiring collection
The Minster organ recital series
Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.
A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.
This month the recitalist is to be confirmed but the recital will go ahead as usual.
Friday 25 April – artiste TBC but recital WILL happen!
Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD
1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection
Doncaster Arts and Museum Society Lunchtime Recitals
The series of WEEKLY lunch-hour recitals with more performances from well known new and artistes. Everyone welcome to come and join in the relaxed, friendly atmosphere and pass an hour.
This month (and into May) the recitals are:
30 April John Mark Rose (Piano)
7 May Kirin Howat (Viola)
1pm Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL
Entry £5 on the door
