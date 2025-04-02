Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spring has definitely sprung with sunnier days and the hope of warmer weather – and there are many musical events on offer this month for everyone to enjoy in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickhill Music Society

Julia Mornweg (cello) and Maya Irgalina (piano)

Julia Morneweg (cello) and Maya Irgalina (piano) featuring works for cello and piano by Brahms, Martinu, Glazunov and Barber.

Doncaster Minster will be holding a series of concerts and recitals during April.

Based in London, Julia enjoys a vibrant and multi-faceted career as a performer, educator and artistic curator that regularly sees her appear at prestigious venues and festivals both as a soloist and alongside many distinguished artists and ensembles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London-based pianist Maya Irgalina performs internationally with the UK highlights including Barbican, Wigmore Hall, Machynlleth Festival, Oscar Wilde Weekend, and Cheltenham Jazz Festival.

Programme:

Hans Werner Henze - Serenade for solo cello (1949)

Johannes Brahms - Sonata for piano and cello in e minor Op. 38

Bohuslav Martinu - Variations on a Slovak Theme for cello and piano

Alexander Glazunov - Chant du Ménéstrel and Sérénade Espagnole for cello and piano

Samuel Barber - Sonata for cello and piano Op. 6

£15 in advance or on door.

Thursday 3 April, 7pm

St. Mary’s School Hall

St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, DN11 9LZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry £15 in advance online Children FREE but must be accompanied by an adult.

Friends of Doncaster Minster

Annual Patronal Festival

The Minster Musicians Entertain

Music Director Darren Williams and Minster Musicians invite you to a pot-pourri of music for a Saturday afternoon.

Followed by afternoon tea – everyone welcome.

Saturday 12 April, 3pm

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

free entry with retiring collection

The Minster organ recital series

Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.

This month the recitalist is to be confirmed but the recital will go ahead as usual.

Friday 25 April – artiste TBC but recital WILL happen!

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection

Doncaster Arts and Museum Society Lunchtime Recitals

The series of WEEKLY lunch-hour recitals with more performances from well known new and artistes. Everyone welcome to come and join in the relaxed, friendly atmosphere and pass an hour.

This month (and into May) the recitals are:

30 April John Mark Rose (Piano)

7 May Kirin Howat (Viola)

1pm Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL

Entry £5 on the door