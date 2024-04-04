Musical Medley: Concerts and what's on in the Doncaster music scene this April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calling all budding Doncaster bell ringers!

Ever heard the bells of Doncaster Minster ringing out and wanted to have a go?

Well, now is your chance because there is a shortage of bell ringers in the Doncaster area.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Minster is holding sessions for would be bell-ringers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an opportunity to learn how to ring a church bell, which is a rewarding and interesting hobby, all with free training.

Absolutely no musical experience necessary. Read on to find out more!

The Doncaster and District Society of Change Ringers was established in 1921 and its members ring at church towers within a 15 mile radius of Doncaster.

The aim of the society is threefold: to further church service ringing; to encourage and cultivate the scientific art of change ringing and to promote good fellowship amongst ringers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One new member is Tatiana who joined in March 2023 after arriving from Ukraine shortly after the start of the war. She visited the Minster to find peace and comfort and, after seeing a notice on the bulletin board about bell ringing, made enquiries and joined.

Tatiana says: ‘I didn’t know English. Someone put me in touch with Helen who said that everything would be fine - just come!

"That’s how I started doing it. It has given me a wonderful experience. I feel peace of mind. I would say that this is a meditation for the soul that I recommend to everyone.”

There are several April dates for anyone interested in having a go:

Saturday 6 April, 10am – 12 noon

Saturday 13 April, 10am – 12 noon

Saturday 20 April, 10am – 12 noon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, why not have a go? To express an interest or find out more please email: [email protected] Reference: Bell Ringing

Doncaster Arts and Museum Society Lunchtime Recitals

These recitals are a wonderful musical hour treat each Wednesday and have been extremely enjoyable. The last recitals for this season (until the autumn) are:

Wednesday 10 April: Kyren Howat – viola, with accompanist

Wednesday 17 April: Peter Sprotson, Pam Waddington-Muse, Amy Butler – piano duets and vocal solos

1pm Doncaster Baptist Church, Chequer Road, DN1 2AL

Entry £5 on the door

The Minster organ recital series

Doncaster is fortunate to have such a fine instrument in the ‘mighty Schultze organ’ and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy these lunchtime recitals by gifted musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A truly wonderful way to pass an hour in the beautiful setting of Doncaster Minster.

This month the recitalist is:

Friday 26 April – Michael Whytock, St. Mary of Eton, London

Doncaster Minster, DN1 1RD

1.10pm, free entry with retiring collection

Joint concert with Harmonix and Tickhill and District Male Voice Choir

Harmonix are very excited to be teaming up with Tickhill and District Male Voice Choir for what should promise to be a wonderful concert.

Saturday 27 April, 7pm

St. Andrew’s Church, Epworth DN9 1ES