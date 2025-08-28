Music festival with Oasis, Sam Fender and Arctic Monkeys tributes coming to Doncaster area
The Sonic Wave Festival will take place in Crowle on September 5 and 6 and will feature 10 different tribute acts.
A spokesperson said: “Bring your friends, family, and fun heads for two daysfull of entertainment, games, licensed bar, fairground items, food and live music.
The gates will open at 4.30pm on Friday for the festival at Thorpe Meadows.
Topping the bill on the first day will be a Kings of Leon tribute band with support from cover bands The Lazy Jaynes and Dog Day Afternoon.
Then on Saturday, music lovers can look forward to music from tributes to Maroon Five, Foo Fighters, Sam Fender, Arctic Monkeys, Oasis and Kasabian.
The festival offers camping and tickets for the weekend are priced from £18.
Full details and tickets for this year’s Sonic Wave Festival are available HERE