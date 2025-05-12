So, if vinyl collecting is a little on the expensive side (and I’ll be the first to admit it – roll on payday), then what about dabbling in the somewhat overlooked world of CD collecting?

Though perhaps not as ‘on trend’ as the vinyl format in recent years, there is a renewed interest in the format, with younger generations now rediscovering the ubiquitous disc that can be played almost anywhere.

Be it a DVD player, a Discman , or the car stereo, the format is undergoing a bit of a resurgence this year, with Gen Z sharing their latest CD finds on TikTok or Instagram . And with charity shops across the United Kingdom often offering a wide selection of CDs for very little, perhaps now is as good a time as any to hop aboard the bandwagon while it's gaining momentum?

We’ve consulted Discogs – any excuse for this writer to visit – to find out what CD releases are currently on the most Wantlists on the online marketplace.

But before you think you’ve scored something valuable, remember to check the pressing date using matrix codes or catalogue numbers, verify the pressing location, and, above all, assess the CD's condition. A CD resembling a drinks coaster won’t elicit the response you're hoping for…

So, what 17 CD releases are Discogs users looking for in May 2025? Read on to find out!

1 . The Cure - Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me (1987 Europe Original Pressing) A sprawling and diverse album that cemented The Cure's status as a major alternative rock band. Original European Fiction Records pressings are valued by fans for their sonic qualities and as a key release in the band's extensive catalogue. 🔎 62908 Wants | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tool - Ænima (1996 US Original Pressing) Tool's second album is a complex and highly regarded work with a dedicated fanbase. Original US Zoo Entertainment pressings, often with specific packaging elements, are sought after by collectors. 🔎 65378 Wants | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . The Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream (1993 US Original Pressing) The band's breakthrough album, showcasing their unique blend of alternative rock and heavy sounds. Original US Virgin pressings are valued as the initial release of a hugely influential and critically acclaimed work. 🔎 65518 Want2 | Getty Images Photo Sales