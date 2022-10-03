Morrissey revisits Smiths past as Dome gig makes it a hat-trick of Doncaster shows

A lot has happened since the former frontman of The Smiths performed his first solo show at The Dome back in 1991 and then again in 2008, but dressed in a trademark black suit atop a t-shirt bearing his own name, the 63-year-old wasn’t afraid to look backwards as well as forwards with a string of crowd pleasing favourites on Friday night.

Opening the set with The Smiths’ How Soon Is Now?, the concert dipped back and fourth between the legendary Manchester band’s output and the star’s own solo material.

So fans were treated to favourites such as We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful, Our Frank and First of The Gang To Die alongside Frankly, Mr Shankly and Half A Person before racing back to much-loved favourites such as Everyday Is Like Sunday.