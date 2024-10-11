Missed out on the real thing? There's an Oasis tribute show coming to Doncaster
Definitely Oasis come to The Dome on October 25 and the band are regarded by many Oasis fans and promoters alike as the best Oasis tribute band there is.
The band regularly sell out top class venues across the UK and were recently the first ever tribute band to sell out Glasgow's iconic Garage Venue = quite an achievement when you consider only three years ago the band played their first gig in the city to to less than 50 people to now playing closer to 1,000.
Everything the band does is all about what the fans want to see and hear – and a lot of hard work goes on in the background making sure that the look and sound are bang on.
Tickets are price from £12.50.
