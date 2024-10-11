Missed out on the real thing? There's an Oasis tribute show coming to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s the hottest ticket in town for next summer – but if you’ve missed out on the Oasis reunion tour, here’s your chance to catch the next best thing – live in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Definitely Oasis come to The Dome on October 25 and the band are regarded by many Oasis fans and promoters alike as the best Oasis tribute band there is.

The band regularly sell out top class venues across the UK and were recently the first ever tribute band to sell out Glasgow's iconic Garage Venue = quite an achievement when you consider only three years ago the band played their first gig in the city to to less than 50 people to now playing closer to 1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything the band does is all about what the fans want to see and hear – and a lot of hard work goes on in the background making sure that the look and sound are bang on.

Tickets are price from £12.50.