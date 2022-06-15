Meltdown Festival: Doncaster music star Skinny Pelembe to play Grace Jones gig

Skinny Pelembe will join a host of singers and bands at the Meltdown Festival which is already under way in the capital.

The South African born singer-songwriter and musician was hand-picked to perform at the 10-day series of concerts by the 80s musical icon, known for her striking visual style and chart hits such as Slave To The Rhythm and Pull Up To The Bumper.

The festival, now in its 27th year, sees a leading music star select a bill featuring some of their favourite artists. This year’s event is taking place at the Southbank Centre from June 10-19 with Skinny due to appear in concert at the festival tomorrow night (Thursday).

One of the most recognised figures of contemporary culture, Jones has had an enduring influence on countless artists from Björk to Lady Gaga with her attitude of fierce individuality and fearless self-expression. She continues to perform globally, captivating audiences with her musicianship, extravagant outfits and wild performances.

She is also remembered for an iconic TV appearance alongside TV chat show host Russell Harty, attacking the presenter when she felt she was being ignored.

She said: “In the face of adversity, there is no pandemic in the world that will stop me from curating the Meltdown festival.

"It is my mission to present to you many exciting and gifted artists from various sectors of the music world. Come, see and listen; experience this dazzling plethora of talent at the Southbank Centre.”

Also on the bill are Hercules and Love Affair, Hot Chip, Skunk Anansie, Baaba Maal Blancmange and many more.

Initially scheduled for 2020, the event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Skinny, born in Johannesburg and raised in Doncaster, released his debut album Dreaming Is Dead Now in May 2019, with support from BBC 6 Music’s, BBC Radio 1 and Worldwide FM.

Revealing his addition to the bill, he said: “Not much more to say but Grace Jones!