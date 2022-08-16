McFly at Doncaster Racecourse: Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?
Thousands of music fans came from far and wide to enjoy a hit packed set in the sunshine from British boy band favourites McFly.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 11:19 am
The Five Colours In Her Hair hitmakers delivered a host of classics for fans of all ages at Town Moor on Saturday night as Doncaster Racecourse welcomed the band, hot on tyhe heels of the likes of Paloma Faith, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Kaiser Chiefs and Shed Seven, who have all played the venue this year.
The course was bathed in sunshine as Harry, Danny, Dougie and Tom raced through a string of crowd pleasing favourites in an energetic set.
See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery.
Photos: Robin Burns
Page 1 of 2