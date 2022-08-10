McFly at Doncaster Racecourse: Boy band favourites gear up for huge outdoor gig

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-million selling popstars behind 5 Colours In Her Hair and Shine A Light will be stopping off for the special Live After Racing fixture on Saturday as part of their ‘Young Dumb Thrills’ tour.

The show includes a full day at the races followed by a hit-filled set from Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry in the evening.

With seven UK number-one singles, six top-ten albums, seven arena tours and ten million records sold worldwide, McFly are without question one of the most significant British pop acts this millennium.

McFly are coming to Doncaster this weekend.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one — beating The Beatles’ long-standing record - the prodigiously talented four-piece have become one of the nation’s best-loved bands and major stars in their own right.

Outside of McFly Tom has become a bestselling children’s author; Danny a TV mainstay with his regular appearances as a coach on The Voice Kids; Dougie formed alternative-rock band INK and is a passionate environmental campaigner; and Strictly winner Harry is often seen presenting on The One Show sofa, as well as starring in the hit dance show Rip it Up.

In 2019 McFly announced their return to touring with a triumphant sold-out show at the O2 in November 2019, followed by a UK and Brazil Arena Tour due to happen in March and May 2020 (which were later postponed in light of global events).

Finding new and innovative ways to connect with fans, the band overcame the obstacles of the pandemic to write, record, promote and release their sixth album ‘Young Dumb Thrills’ in 2020.

Performances on Graham Norton, Britain’s Got Talent and Ant & Dec, as well as A List records across Radio 2, saw ‘Young Dumb Thrills’ enter the chart at #2, second only to the biggest selling album of the year from AC/DC.

Fast forward to the summer of 2021 and McFly could be seen up and down the country playing at an array of glorious Summer Festivals across the UK. Reacquainting fans with pop smashes such as “All About You”, “5 Colours in Her Hair”, “Shine A Light”, “Obviously”, “Star Girl”, and countless other hits from their glistening catalogue; the shows found a band in exhilarating form, with crowds jubilantly singing along to classics as well as embracing new tracks like “Happiness” and “Tonight Is The Night” with open arms.

As McFly extend their tour dates for ‘Young Dumb Thrills’ into 2022, fans at Doncaster Racecourse can expect a spectacle of pure un-adulterated pop-punk fun, and maybe even the appearance of a giant pink teddy bear in their impressive stage set-up too.

Tickets are on sale now here: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/mcfly-live-after-racing

Adult tickets are priced at: £40 Advance STBF (Grandstand) or £50 Advance STBF (County Enclosure)

Children under 18’s are priced at: £25 Advance STBF

Under 5’s: free admission

Under 18’s to be accompanied by an adult