Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Searchers will bring their Thank You Tour to Cast later this year as part of an extensive UK schedule between April and June.

Formed by John McNally in 1957, the Merseybeat mega-stars have been going longer than every other band in the world, even the Rolling Stones (by five years - the Stones formed in 1962), spending 67 years on the road – and still loving it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, the band tried to hang up their famous Rickenbacker guitars with a final ‘Thank You’ tour of the UK.

The Searchers, who have been going for 67 years, will come to Doncaster later this year.

But their sold-out 43 date tour was so successful, The Searchers are back for a second ‘Thank You’ tour in 2024 – because their fans just won’t let them retire!

Guitarist John McNally said “The fans don’t want us to stop…and nor do we!

"The reception we had on the last tour was just amazing – fans singing along to our songs as if they were recent hits. It was such a tremendous experience, we’re going to do it all over again!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bassist Frank Allen said: “This musical journey is now in its sixty eighth year. We can’t get our heads around it.

"Like so many of our contemporaries, we thought our careers wouldn’t last more than a few years but here we are, nearly seven decades on.

"We’ve realised that The Searchers are for life, not just for Christmas!

"Another major factor in wanting to do it again is that the last tour was just so much fun. We can’t wait to get back out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 ‘Thank You’ tour – titled as a mark of respect and appreciation for their legions of fans will take in towns and cities where The Searchers didn’t manage to play in 2023.

The tour started on Saturday 6 April at the Alveston Hall, Nantwich and covers 28 dates, culminating at the Town Hall, Dudley on Thursday 13 June.

They will appear at Cast in Doncaster on May 8.

Fans will be treated to a full set of The Searchers’ best-loved songs, including ‘When You Walk In The Room’, ‘Goodbye My Love’, ’Sugar & Spice’, ‘What Have They Done To The Rain’ as well as their three UK No.1 hits ‘Sweets for my Sweet’ (1963), ‘Needles and Pins’ (1964) and ‘Don’t Throw Your Love Away’ (1964).

Also included will be material from the 70s and 80s, when The Searchers were signed to Sire Records, becoming label-mates with some of the hippest acts around including Talking Heads, The Cure, Madonna and The Ramones – who covered ‘Needles and Pins’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was one of the band’s favorite creative periods and saw them recording at Rockfield Studios in Wales (famous for Queen’s recording of Bohemian Rhapsody).

Keep an ear out for gems including ‘Hearts in Her Eyes’, ‘Love’s Melody’, ‘Infatuation’ and ‘It’s Too Late’.

The Searchers have sold over 50 million records and scored thirteen UK chart hits - including three number ones - and a sound that inspired some of the greatest artists of all time, including The Byrds, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.

The band line-up includes original members John McNally (guitar, vocals) and Frank Allen (bass, vocals) and Spencer James (guitar, vocals – Spencer has been part of the line-up for 38 years) and Richie Burns (drums).