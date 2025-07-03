Live review: Weezer in the sun (hip-hip), as ace Americans rock out Piece Hall

30 years on from Buddy Holly, Rivers Cuomo and Co. prove the classics still hit the same – as Halifax might just be the unexpected home to the UK’s best open-air venue.

There are particular bands you don't expect to find in Yorkshire’s heated cobbled cloisters on a blazing night in June.

Yet to find myself and my feet planted solely in God’s Own County, all the while being treated to the American delights in the form of Weezer, felt like a surreal fever dream.

Support came courtesy of Essex punk rockets Bad Nerves, who blasted through their startling set like they were trying to shatter a speed record, and Washington D.C. garage duo Teen Mortgage, who gave Halifax a taste of grimy US basement shows with teeth-rattling results.

Weezer brought Sunset Strip vibes to Halifax. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

By the time Weezer emerged, the crowd was already at full-tilting anticipation.

Opening with the racing riffs of Anonymous, the Americans immediately set the tone.

No frills. And certainly, no fluff.

Just good old-fashioned guitar pop with loaded choruses and a charming frontman, Cuomo, styled out in the attire of a geography teacher who somehow stumbled onto Yorkshire’s most sought-after stage.

Weezer rocked and rolled through a set of classics. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

Other nostalgia-enthused anthems such as Island In The Sun and the ever so catchy Say It Ain’t So effortlessly transformed the cobbled courtyard into a beer-soaked beach party, as both tracks had the cult-like crowd in an unprecedented frenzy.

From songs about sweaters to timely anthems about living out summers in the confines of a garage, the band of four were positively fixated on giving the blatantly British audience a taste of the 90’s scene from across the pond.

Another blatantly notable segment from the geek-gods of rock's set was during their undeniable classic in the form of Beverly Hills; the retro track soaked deep in that unspeakable noughties charm was rolled out theatrically to the travelling many, and they were handsomely rewarded for their efforts as Cuomo emphatically swapped out the ending chorus to “Living in Halifax, England”, which received a notable uproar from the dedicated fans of the titular band.

The Los Angeles four curated a significant setlist that was an undoubted love letter to their fans as the band renowned for their colours concluded their Halifax outing with the bright fuzzy melodies of Buddy Holly.

With this sweetly warm Sunday night in Halifax coming to a close, Weezer ensured the transformation of The Piece Hall to feel sonically like the atmospheric Sunset Strip.

As being their only UK headline outing of 2025, Rivers Cuomo and the gang delivered a set full of fuelled hooks, unexpected deep cuts, and gigantic singalongs – all the while being framed by the beautiful 18th-century stonework that surrounded an adoring, age-diverse crowd.

It really could’ve felt like a glorified nostalgia trip. Instead, it was a joyous victory lap that reaffirmed the band’s placement in the alternative canon.